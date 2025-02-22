General Hospital spoilers for next week: Joss is rattled, love is in the air, and moves are made

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that more drama is coming to Port Charles.

February sweeps have been decent, and the ending of Cyrus (Jeff Kober) at the hands of Joss (Eden McCoy) was icing on the cake.

The fallout of what happens to Cyrus will continue through the end of the month and far beyond.

Secrets and lies have been swirling through Port Charles, and relationships will change as some come to light.

With sweeps wrapping up next week, expect more twists and turns as the writers have to take viewers on a ride through the next few months when May sweeps will come barreling in.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Joss is rattled to her core

Joss is beyond upset with Brennan (Chris McKenna) playing a game with her, all the while knowing that Cyrus was the one who killed Dex (Evan Hofer).

He wants her to join the WSB, an offer she was shocked to receive.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Joss will make a decision next week, which likely involves the offer made by the man her mom is involved with.

And speaking of her mom, Carly (Laura Wright) makes time to decipher what’s happening between her and Brennan.

Meanwhile, Trina (Tabyana Ali) is into Kai (Jens Austin Astrup), and when she wants to talk to her bestie about it, she notices Joss acting weird. Will the besties be honest with each other, or will Joss keep this secret to herself?

Drew continues to press buttons

With his eye on making Sonny (Maurice Benard) pay, Drew (Cameron Mathison) continues to push the idea that pushes Sonny out.

Sidwell (Carlo Rota) is just another slap in everyone’s face.

When Laura (Genie Francis) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) worry about what’s next, trouble is coming.

Sonny receives a warning near the end of the week. Will it be about Natalia’s (Eva LaRue) connection to Sidwell, his health, or his business?

Meanwhile, Tracy (Jane Elliot) is ready to go to war with Drew. She has Jason’s (Steve Burton) back, and after he warned her that Drew was gunning for him, she is ready to take action. After all, Jason is Monica’s (Leslie Charleson) favorite.

Be sure to tune in all next week so that not a moment of the juicy drama for the end of February sweeps is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.