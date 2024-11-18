General Hospital spoilers: Danny lashes out at Sam’s funeral and Lulu is back

General Hospital spoilers reveal fans better have tissues handy for the upcoming episodes of the hit ABC soap.

November sweeps have hit the halfway point, and GH is doubling down on the drama for the rest of the month.

This week is going to be an emotional one.

Port Charles gathers to say goodbye to Sam (Kelly Monaco) after her sudden and shocking death.

Meanwhile, after four years in a coma, Lulu wakes up with Alexa Havins debuting as Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura’s (Genie Francis) daughter.

The latest preview video for the ABC soap gives fans a look at both of those events.

Sam’s funeral takes a turn

In the footage, we see almost everyone in Port Charles has come out to honor Sam. The church is filled with mourners, including Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Cameron Mathison), who are on opposite sides of the church after their latest brawl.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Nina (Cynthia Watros), Curtis (Donnell Turner), Sonny (Maurice Benard), Michael (Chad Duell), and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) are all featured in the video.

As the priest speaks about Sam’s legacy, flashes of Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Molly (Kristen Vaganos), and Kristina (Kate Mansi) make it clear this is going to be a tearjerker week on the show. Scout (Cosette Abinante), Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) sit somber and listen before things take a turn.

Danny, in tears, screams at Lucas (Van Hansis) for letting Sam die. It was only a matter of time before Lucas, who already blamed himself, was called out by one of Sam’s loved ones.

We did not have that person being Danny, but we are here for what comes next.

Lulu wakes up

Last week, Laura pleaded with her daughter to wake up so Sam’s death wasn’t in vain. Well, it seemed she listened, and the video gets very dramatic before showing Lulu opening her eyes.

Life in Port Charles is very different than when Lulu went into her coma. Lule’s kids are grown; one is MIA right now, her father is gone, and Maxie is living in her home.

Those are just a few changes Lulu will face if she remembers anything at all. It would be very soap-like for her to have amnesia, and the way GH is going lately, we wouldn’t put it past the writers.

Other General Hospital spoilers reveal that while Sam’s funeral and Lulu waking up are the main focus, there’s plenty more happening on the show.

One example is Mac (John J. York and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) stepping up for Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) in light of Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Holly (Emma Samms) leaving town.

Who’s ready for an emotional week on the hit ABC soap?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.