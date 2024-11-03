Eric Braeden praises The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley amid Tracker sucess: ‘Very good actor’

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is singing the praises of his former co-star, Justin Hartley.

Tracker has become a major hit for Justin following his success on shows like This Is Us and, of course, Y&R.

It’s been years since Justin played Adam Newman on the hit CBS soap.

However, Justin forever has a fan in Eric, who played his on-screen dad, Victor.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Eric gushed over Justin’s work on his new show Tracker.

“Watched JUSTIN HARTLEY on “TRACKER” tonight! Loved the show! No wonder the show is so damn successful! I couldn’t stop watching! Justin is a very good actor, very convincing, very strong!!he has what all AMERICAN STARS from JIMMY STEWART, JOHN Wayne, James ARNESS, etc, had, namely, a basic decency and integrity and strength! He simply is BELIEVABLE!,” read the X.

The comments section had much to say about Eric’s words, with the actor not holding back his feelings about Justin and his work.

One X user agreed with Eric that Tracker’s a bona fide hit while also giving Justin mad props for his stellar career. The fan hoped that Tracker would last a long time, and Eric happily agreed.

When a different X commented on Justin’s good looks and talent, Eric informed the user that Justin was also a good athlete.

Eric didn’t just heap praise on Justin; the actor defended him when an X slammed how he handled his divorce from Chrishell Stause.

“That’s a personal issue! I simply look at a performance! If one were to base one’s opinion about an actor on his personal life, who knows who we would or would not like! Same goes for EVERYONE in public life!!” Eric wrote.

There was an X that commented on how good Justin was as Adam but also likes Mark Grossman in the role. Eric responded in agreement that Mark’s “excellent” as Adam, and so was Justin but they are “different.”

Along with using social media to speak out about his former co-star, Eric has been using it to tease Y&R fans with some behind-the-scenes moments.

Eric Braeden shares Y&R fun moment

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the CBS soap celebrates 13,000 episodes on Friday, November 8.

In light of this milestone, Eric and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) were surprised with a surprise that left them both in tears.

Ahead of the big episode, Eric shared a photo of him taking a break on set with Melody and Amelia Heinle (Victoria). The picture was simply captioned with heart emojis, and that’s really all that needed to be said.

Justin Hartley has moved on from Y&R, but his co-stars are following his career. Eric Braeden has nothing but love for Justin and his new show, Tracker.

If you haven’t checked the show out, take Eric’s advice and watch it.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. Tracker airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.