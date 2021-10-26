Eric Braeden net worth: How much is the Y&R star worth and where did he get his money?

Eric has built quite a fortune thanks to his stellar acting career spanning decades. Pic credit: CBS

After four decades of playing Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless, fans are asking how much Erica Braeden’s net worth is. The Y&R star has certainly made a nice living thanks to the CBS soap opera, but that’s not all that added to his fortune.

Eric is a daytime legend. The talented actor has become of the most iconic people in the soap opera world.

At 80-years-old, Eric shows no signs of slowing down. Victor continues to have front burner storylines on the hit daytime drama, which is music to The Young and the Restless viewers’ ears.

There’s more to Eric than his portrayal of Victor, and it’s all helped him build a nice portfolio for himself.

How much is Y&R star Eric Braeden’s net worth?

The talented actor was born Hans-Jörg Gudegast in Germany. At age 18, he came to the United States to pursue his dream of acting. 10 years after living and working in the U.S. under his birth name, the actor was up for a role in a Universal Film but was told no one with a German name would appear in the flick.

It was then that Eric Braeden was born. Eric chose the last name Braeden to pay honor his hometown of Bredenbek in Germany. Since then, Eric has become a household name.

So just how much is the talented actor worth?

According to online sources, Eric Braeden’s net worth is $25 million, and he’s worked hard for every penny of it.

How did Eric Braeden get his money?

Eric joined the CBS soap opera in 1980 as Victor, a role that originally intended to be only an eight-week guest stint. There is no question that Eric has earned most of his money from working on The Young and the Restless.

However, what some Y&R fans may not know is the actor has a long resume. Before he appeared on the daytime drama, Eric had been on hit shows such as the original Hawaii Five-O, The Rat Patrol, Combat! and Gunsmoke, just to name a few.

Since creating the role of Victor, Eric has branched out periodically to play other characters. How I Met Your Mother, Diagnosis: Murder, and Murder, She Wrote are a few examples of gigs he landed while working on the hit soap opera.

Acting is definitely where Eric earned his net worth. Being an author is another source of income for him, though. In 2017, Eric published his memoir, I’ll Be Damned.

Eric Braeden has built a nice nest for him and his family, which consists of his wife of over 50 years Dale, and son Christian.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.