Eileen Davidson joins Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem: Is she returning as Kristen DiMera?

Eileen Davidson has joined Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem, but is she returning as Kristen DiMera?

News the soap opera veteran will appear on the Peacock limited series comes hot on the heels of news Christie Clark (Carrie), Austin Peck (Austin), Thaao Penghlis (Tony), and Leann Hunley (Anna) have also signed on to be part of the new show.

The Peacock original was announced last week, with several current Days cast members taking their characters on a jewel mystery adventure.

Eileen Davidson joins Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem

Deadline was the first to break the news that Eileen was filming the spin-off series. The show reunites Eileen with her former Days of our Lives costar, Lisa Rinna, who is back as Billie Reed.

Since their time on the NBC daytime drama, Lisa and Eileen have also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together. Lisa used social media to share the exciting news she is working with her friend once again.

“Look who I found,” Lisa wrote in an Instagram Stories.

Eileen also used Instagram to share news of her gig. She even teased that Beyond Salem will be streaming soon, which is music to fans’ ears.

No date has been announced for the Days of our Lives spin-off. However, the rumor mill is buzzing the limited series will drop on Peacock this fall.

Will Eileen Davidson play Kristen DiMera on Beyond Salem?

Although the news Eileen has joined Beyond Salem is great, fans can’t help but wonder if she is reprising the role of Kristen DiMera or playing a new character.

Eileen originated the role of Kristen in 1993. At the time, Eileen was best known for playing Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless. It didn’t take long for viewers to embrace Eileen in the new role. She quickly became a fan favorite.

In 1998, Eileen left Days of our Lives but returned in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 for brief stints.

Kristen was eventually recast with actress Stacy Haiduk in 2017. The past year Kristen has been off-canvas for an extended period of time. Most recently, Kristen was sent back to prison for various crimes like kidnapping Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and stabbing Victor (John Aniston).

Neither Days of our Lives nor Stacy has shed any light on her future as Kristen. It’s common on the NBC show for characters to leave for a certain amount of time and then return.

There is a chance that Eileen could be reprising the role of Kristen. However, it would be weird to have her play Kristen on Beyond Salem while Stacy plays the character on Days of our Lives. Stacy last appeared on the NBC soap opera in July.

Eileen Davidson has joined the Days of our Lives spin-off Beyond Salem. There is no word on who she will be playing, but odds are it’s a new character, not Kristen DiMera.

Only time will tell, though!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.