Days of our Lives star Deidre Hall (Marlena) has released a statement after her friend Drake Hogestyn (John) passed away last week.

The news of Drake’s death has rocked the Days of Our Lives family, with many sharing tributes to him over the last few days.

While many stars were quick to take to social media to honor Drake, others, like Stephen Nichols (Steve), took a minute to process the loss.

Deidre, who worked side by side with Drake for nearly 40 years, remained silent, and we can’t blame her as she deals with the heartbreak.

Deidre honored her long-time friend and on-screen other half earlier today, sharing a heartfelt message.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The actress didn’t use social media but opted for an official statement as she’s still reeling from Drake’s death.

Deidre Hall breaks her silence following Days of our Lives star Drake Hogestyn’s death

In a message to Access Online, Deidre opened up about Jarlena’s legacy and her decades-long friendship with Drake.

“For nearly 4 decades, Marlena Evans and I have loved the same man. Marlena’s John is an iconic hero, unfailingly rescuing her from all matter of villains. My acting partner was incredibly professional from the moment he entered the studio; flawless in his preparation and ready for any eventuality in any scene,” she began her message.

Like so many others, Deidre praised Drake as a person, gushing over the gentleman he was to literally everyone he met.

“He was gracious and kind to everyone, from the executive staff to the night crew. Drake loved what he did and adored and respected everyone with whom he did it. Having said that, we always knew that his two greatest loves were his family and the Yankees. Victoria and their children were truly the center of his life,” Deidre expressed.

The Days of our Lives star ended her message by sharing how much Drake was loved and that she, too, would continue to “swing for the fences.”

Since Drake’s passing, those who knew him have opened up about his signature phrase, which he would say to inspire and encourage those around him.

A request: John returned in August, and the double meaning of John and Marlena’s dialogue “I’m so glad that you’re OK, and I’m so glad you’re back.” “I’m beyond glad that I’m back.” The emotions in their voices 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #Days #Jarlena pic.twitter.com/ekVVpvBd0x — Daysfan (@Joeiscool1981) October 2, 2024

Days of our Lives mourns Drake Hogestyn

It shocked fans that Drake passed away but not his Days of our Lives family. Drake kept his pancreatic cancer battle private, with his costars keeping his secret for months, if not longer.

Following news of his death, fans were dealt another blow when it was revealed Drake’s final episodes as John Black aired last month.

Eric Marstolf and Christopher Sean opened up about their last scenes with their TV dad and shared a little about Drake’s illness.

To see more tributes to Drake from stars like Alison Sweeney, Kristian Alfonso, and more, click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.