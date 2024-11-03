Days of our Lives teases Doug’s memorial, missing John, Bo and Hope’s return, who shot EJ, and more in preview

Days of our Lives spoilers for Season 60 of the hit Peacock soap reveal that the show is going back to its roots, and it will be good!

The annual Day of Days fan event revealed a sneak peek of the upcoming season.

The footage features the milestone 15,000th episode and a first look at many pivotal moments coming up on the show.

One of those is Doug’s (Bill Hayes) passing, which will happen during November sweeps.

Thanks to Days of our Lives spoilers, we know the sad story kicks off next week, so grab those tissues.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Doug’s memorial brings back Hope (Kristian Alfonso), Jack (Matthew Ashford), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Lani (Sal Stowers), Eli (Lamon Archey), Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Shawn (Brandon Beemer), and more to honor a Salem legend.

It also kicks off a new mystery thanks to Ciara opening the mystery box Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) found in the Horton family home.

John’s fate, Bope is back, and EJ is shot in a new Days preview

The sneak peek also lets Days fans know how the show plans to address John’s absences following the death of Drake Hogestyn.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) breaks the news that John is missing, leading to the return of Charles Shaughnessy as Shane Donovan. That’s right, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) demand answers from Shane and enlist the help of Andrew (Colton Little) to find John.

Get ready for a tearjerker of a storyline. We get a glimpse of the sadness when Marlena breaks down, talking about not knowing what to do if anything bad happens to her husband.

It all leads to the inevitable: saying goodbye to John and honoring Drake Hogestyn.

Also on hand is Johnny (Carson Boatman) learning the truth that EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) raped Sami (Alison Sweeney) all those years ago. Yes, the “unexpected” storyline that brought Alison back has everything to do with Days’ history.

In true soap fashion, the revelation leads to EJ being shot and a whodunnit mystery taking over Salem.

On a happier note, Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope reunite during Season 60. They will return to Salem long after Doug’s memorial, and Julie is on hand to reminisce with Hope about Bope’s history.

Love, romance, and mystery heat up Salem for Season 60 of Days of our Lives

The daytime drama is ramping up love and romance for the next season. Belle (Martha Madison) returns to help Marlena but manages to get entangled with EJ again.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is one popular lady, catching the eye of both Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). However, it’s Alex that goes the extra mile to prove his love for her.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) moves on from Stefan (Brandon Barash) with JJ (Casey Moss), and her cousin Javi (Al Calderon) embarks on a romance with Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Johnny and Chanel (Raven Bowens) plan to expand their family, Tate (Leo Howard) expresses his love for Holly (Ashley Puzemis), and Ava (Tamara Braun) and Brady become more than friends.

Family is the name of the game in Salem for Season 60, with fan favorites coming back home like Carrie (Christie Clark), Will (Chandler Massey), and Marie Horton (Maree Cheatham), just to name a few.

In true Salem fashion there will be plenty of drama hitting the town. The fallout of fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) brings more questions, such as whether Abigail is really alive.

There’s also a tease about the hospital closing and a hint that it’s all Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) fault somehow. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) gets her miracle to walk again, but she’s also forced to keep a secret from Xander (Paul Telfer), which is a big change for the couple.

All this, plus a mystery man arrives in Salem looking for Julie, and Bonnie (Judi Evans) has a horrible accident.

So much is coming up on Days of our Lives for Season 60; we are here for all of it. The show’s giving us all the feels of the good old days on the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.