Days of our Lives star Susan Seaforth Hayes shares message to fans after Bill Hayes tribute episodes

Days of our Lives honored the late great Bill Hayes this week with the memorial for Doug Williams following his Thanksgiving death.

It’s been an emotional week for Days fans, filled with flashbacks, nostalgia, huge returns, and a new mystery connected to Doug.

Despite the emotional rollercoaster week, we can all agree that Susan Seaforth Hayes has been killing it as Julie.

The actress tugged at the heartstrings as she relived her husband Bill’s death to say goodbye to his alter ego.

Following the very special episodes, one of which marked Days of our Lives’ 15,000th episode, Susan shared a heartfelt message to fans.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Susan took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and Bill to thank Days fans.

Days of our Lives star Susan Seaforth Hayes shares message for Days fans

“For all of you who have joined me in spirit through the days of Billy’s passing and Doug’s memorial on Days of Our Lives, I thank you ❤️,” she began the caption on the IG post.

The actress opened up about the “joy” and “privilege” of sharing her husband’s life with the soap world. Susan credits Corday Productions for their love story on and off-screen.

Then, she shared a sweet note about her loving husband, Bill. After all, they had a love story for the ages, which inspired Doug and Julie through the years.

“My darling was a steadfast, inspiring father to five children. He helped build a hospital in Africa, starred on Broadway for Rodgers and Hammerstein, conducted choirs… and I could never tell you the half of it,” the Days star wrote.

Susan ended her heartfelt message by discussing what keeps her and Julie going after the loss of their great loves.

“He held me up with love so true. That’s all that keeps me or Julie standing now… recalling those glorious yesterdays and looking forward to more tomorrows. #DougandJulie #BillHayes,” Susan expressed.

We are going to say it now. Susan better win a Daytime Emmy for her performance over the past few days because she was beyond amazing as Julie.

What’s next for Julie on Days?

Now that Doug has passed, fans can’t help but wonder what is in store for Julie. The writers immediately launched a new story that would directly impact Julie, with the addition of Doug Williams III.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) has her suspicious about the new Doug, and based on what we’ve seen so far, she has a right to be cautious. The shifty character not only stole Alice’s (Frances Reid) diamond necklace, but he has an agenda.

Whether Doug is the real deal, a scammer, or both, one thing is sure. Julie’s story is far from over, and we can’t wait to see what else is in store for her and Susan.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.