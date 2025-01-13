Days of our Lives star Susan Seaforth Hayes pays tribute to husband Bill Hayes one year after his passing

Days of our Lives star Susan Seaforth Hayes remembered her husband, Bill Hayes, on the first anniversary of his death.

Weeks after the hit Peacock soap paid tribute to Bill with Doug’s passing, Susan honored Bill.

It’s been a rough year for Susan. She mourned the loss of Bill and then had to relieve it on-screen as Julie mourned the love of her life, Doug.

On Sunday, January 12, one year after losing her beloved husband of 50 years, Susan marked the anniversary with some sweet words.

Instead of focusing on her loss and sadness, Susan spread some positivity to remember the great love of her life.

Susan also mentioned the devastating fires that have plagued Los Angeles for nearly a week.

Taking to Instagram, Susan kicked off her tribute post with a throwback of her and Bill during the early years of their relationship.

“Today is the first anniversary of Billy‘s passing,” Susan began her message.

The actress revealed that Bill’s light still shined through to her, even amid the darkest of times.

“The sun came out and the winds decreased over sad Los Angeles. I made myself a poached egg- Billy‘s favorite breakfast. His light still shines on me and all who knew him, near and far,” she wrote.

Susan ended her message with some words of wisdom and honesty about life without her love.

“Lives end, stories finish… but the love they bring holds us all together, even through time itself. And what a light was Mr. Hayes ✨❤️ #BillHayes,” ended the caption.

Susan gets love from Days co-stars on the anniversary of Bill’s death

The comments section of Susan’s post featured several of her Days of our Lives family showing up to give her some love.

“Beautifully put,” wrote Deidre Hall (Marlena).

Martha Madison (Belle), Cherie Jimenez (Gabi), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Paul Telfer (Xander), and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) all replied with heart and prayer emojis.

Pic credit: @billsusanhayes/Instagram

Susan has shared various memories of her husband, Bill, over the past year. The actress ended 2024 with a throwback of her, Bill, and Frances Reid (Alice) in the Horton family home at Christmas.

Despite the challenging year, Susan continues to thrive on Days of our Lives with a new storyline from Doug’s death. New Doug (Peyton Meyer) gives Julie a link to her late husband, but he will also cause her a lot of trouble.

In other sad soap news, one year after Bill passed away, General Hospital star Leslie Charleson died on the same day, January 12, at the age of 79.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.