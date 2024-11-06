Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols honors Drake Hogestyn and Bill Hayes ahead of ‘send-off’ episodes

Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols honored Drake Hogestyn and Bill Hayes following the hit Peacock soap’s annual fan event.

Over the weekend, the Day of Days took place in Los Angeles, with the cast showing up to ensure fans had a great time.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a sneak peek at Season 60 of Days of our Lives teased Doug’s (Bill Hayes) memorial and how the show would address John’s absence following Drake Hogestyn’s death in September.

After the event, Stephen Nichols (Steve) honored the two legends the daytime drama lost this year.

Stephen also teased what’s coming for Days fans as tributes are paid to Bill and Drake on-screen.

Taking to Instagram, Stephen didn’t hold back remembering two men who will forever be family to him.

Days of our Lives star Stephen Nichols honors Drake Hogestyn and Bill Hayes

The actor shared a video highlighting the day, set to I Gotta Feeling by The Black Eyed Peas. In the footage, we see Stephen doing pushups on stage, signing autographs alongside Abigail Klein (Stephanie), and joining his co-stars on stage.

Although Stephen’s video gave all the feels of a great day, it was his caption that pulled at the heartstrings. The actor kicked off his IG post with a recap that included a shout-out to fans before he turned to pay tribute to Bill and Drake.

“Bill was our elder statesman, and I’m here to tell you, Drake looked forward to taking on that mantle in later years. He would have been the perfect fit. Unfortunately, that will not come to pass,” Stephen wrote.

The soap star explained how he wanted to speak about Drake at the event, but he struggled to do it for more than a couple of seconds without falling apart.

“I miss Drake so very much. I know so many others feel the same way. There is a huge void at work without Drake’s energy, enthusiasm and dedication. Many people who came to our table said lovely words about Drake and offered condolences, which I appreciated very much. With each of you, I pictured Drake and imagined passing those sweet words on to him, to his soul’s resting place. I could feel his love. He was such a loving guy,” he expressed.

Stephen continued to sing Drake’s praises, saying what so many have about how much he loved his job and the soap world. The actor also let fans know that each year, Drake looked forward to the Day of Days so he could let fans know just how much they meant to him.

Then Stephen gave some insight into the upcoming episodes for Bill and Drake.

Stephen Nichols teases Days of our Lives episodes for Drake Hogestyn and Bill Hayes

“The upcoming episodes honoring Bill and Drake were a labor of love on everyone’s part. They were such remarkable people and vital parts of Days, they deserve the most detailed, well-crafted send-off we can give them. That allows those of us who are grieving to carry their example of humility, hard work & kindness forward into our lives,” Stephen shared.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) takes care of an ailing Doug this week. November sweeps will feature Doug’s passing, with his funeral on December 2 to mark the 15,000th episode of Days.

There’s no date yet for when John’s passing will play out, but we do know that a storyline featuring John missing is coming up. Based on Days’ filming schedule, it will likely be spring or summer next year, but it could be sooner since the cast and crew knew of Drake’s illness.

Once again, Stephen Nichols has put his heart on his sleeve, and it moved us to tears.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.