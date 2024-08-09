Days of our Lives star Emily O’Brien exits as Theresa: Is Gwen returning?

Days of our Lives sent Theresa to prison in the most lackluster way, ending Emily O’Brien’s run as the character.

Who can forget the drama surrounding Emily taking over the role of Theresa from Jen Lilley last fall?

Emily was no stranger to Days after playing Gwen since 2020, but fans were not thrilled when she stepped into a new role.

After months of scheming, Theresa finally got busted for making it look like Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) was Victor’s (John Aniston) son, not Xander (Paul Telfer).

This week, Days of our Lives fans learned via Tate (Leo Howard) that Theresa was being sent to Statesville.

Emily recently spoke out on her time as Theresa, causing fans to wonder if Gwen won’t soon be back on the canvas.

Days of our Lives star Emily O’Brien exits as Theresa

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Emily got real about saying goodbye to Theresa, a role she grew to love despite the chaos leading to her playing the character.

“I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at DAYS] put their trust in me to play both of these roles.… I just feel so grateful for that experience. It’s been a crazy, wild ride — just mind-blowing,” she shared with the outlet.

Emily explained that being on Days was the hardest job she ever had but also the greatest because not only did she get to play one role, but she played two on the hit Peacock soap.

Is Gwen returning to Days of our Lives?

Although many assumed that when Emily was done playing Theresa, she would return to playing Gwen, that does not seem to be the case. Emily has finished taping at Days and gave insight into her final day of filming.

“This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left. I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then, I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am. I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was,” Emily expressed before adding, “And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.”

According to Soap Digest, this isn’t the last Days of our Lives viewers have seen of Emily. Word on the street is that she will be bringing either Theresa or Gwen back soon.

Considering all the hoopla surrounding Abigail (formerly Marci Miller), maybe being alive, Gwen will perhaps return to Salem to mend fences with her father, Jack (Matthew Ashford), and his family.

Emily’s exit isn’t the only one that happened recently, as Days of our Lives undergoes some major cast changes. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Greg Vaughan broke his silence on Eric leaving with Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Plus, fan-favorite Alison Sweeney announced this week that she is back filming Days as Sami and hinted at what made her return after a two-year absence.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.