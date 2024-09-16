Days of our Lives star Billy Flynn celebrates 10 years as Chad DiMera: ‘Best job in the world’

Billy Flynn stepped into the role of Chad DiMera on Days of our Lives 10 years ago as a recast.

Actor Casey Deidrick originated the role in 2009, playing Stefano’s (Joseph Mascolo) son for nearly four years.

It took a minute, but Billy won over Day fans and has now become Chad DiMera in viewers’ eyes.

Last week, on the anniversary of his milestone moment, several of his co-stars shared fond memories of working with Billy over the past decade.

Billy, for his part, opened up about still being on the show and shared why he has no plans to leave.

In an interview with TV Insider, Billy didn’t hold back gushing over his job.

“It honestly feels like longer, but at the same time, went by like in the blink of an eye,” he shared.

Billy opened up about feeling part of something special when he joined the show, especially being a DiMera, and he gave credit to Joe for that.

“The first time I met [the late] Joe Mascolo [ex-Stefano DiMera], I had this great sense of pride and honor around it,” Billy insisted.

The actor came on just as Days of our Lives was gearing up for its 50th anniversary. Billy never imagined he would still be on the show to celebrate its 60th anniversary. He simply thought he’d stick around for a couple of years, then move on to something else.

However, Billy quickly came to love the cast, the crew, and the storylines, so he just kept staying, and now 10 years have gone by. Recently, Billy was reminded of how lucky he is not only to be working on Days but also to still love his job.

“I recently went and did an episode of Matlock, and if you can find time to do something else, it’s fun. But when I came back, they asked me, ‘How was it?’ And I said, ‘I like that I have a home [at Days].’ It’s the best job in the world,” Billy shared with TV Insider.

Looking ahead to the 60th anniversary of Days of our Lives, Billy explained it’s such an honor to be part of the legacy that has had such an impact on fans.

Billy Flynn credits his Days of our Lives leading ladies for Chabby’s success

The paring of Chad and Abigail became lightening in battle with Chabby being born. Over the years, the super couple has been put through the wringer, including Abigail being recast more than once.

Kate Mansi was the first Abigail paired with Billy. Then came Marci Miller. The two played the Abigail switcheroo for a while, playing her off and on.

Now AnnaLynne McCord has stepped into the role but Days fans know she’s not really Abigail. None the less Chad believes she is and that’s what Billy has to play.

“I’ve been lucky to work with great people as much as anything else. Kate [Mansi] and Marci [Miller, ex-Abigail] and AnnaLynne [McCord, “Abigail”] are top of the top of the food chain,” he insisted.

Billy gave the women props for doing all the heavy lifting and simply carrying him along with their talent.

Congrats to Billy Flynn on 10 years on Days of our Lives. Here’s to 10 more of you as Chad DiMera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.