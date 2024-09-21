Days of our Lives spoilers: Xander’s payback, Eric attacks EJ, angry Johnny, and Bonnie and Hattie’s catfight

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal getting even and diva behavior are the name of the game in Salem.

Body and Soul was put on the back burner for a minute as Days wrapped up Connie’s (Julie Dove) reign of terror.

Now, the new fake soap drama is heating up with some good old-fashioned fighting and jealousy.

Never fear, though; Body and Soul isn’t the only thing bringing chaos to Days.

Revenge seems to be on many people’s minds, especially Xander (Paul Telfer) and Eric (Greg Vaughan).

The latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap has teased fans with a glimpse of the jaw-dropping moments to come on the show.

Xander and Eric are unhinged

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that someone drugs Brady (Eric Martsolf), and now fans know who. Determined to get revenge for Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) paralysis, Xander takes drastic measures.

Xander buys a gun before revealing to Sarah that he plans to create a scene where a drugged Brady shoots himself. In the footage, a passed-out Brady lays in bed as Xander walks into the room, ready to finish his plan.

Meanwhile, Eric comes to blows with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) again. What sets Eric off this time, we don’t know, but it’s a safe bet it has to do with Holly (Ashley Puzemis). After all, Holly has grown closer to EJ since she learned Eric killed her father.

Speaking of Holly, we see her talking to someone about being desperate and doing stupid things. A flip of the scene shows Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) putting the moves on Tate (Leo Howard), who doesn’t immediately shut down her advances.

Body and Soul chaos

It was only a matter of time before Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) jealous side came out now that Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) are working together on Body and Soul.

The cast photo shoot is the focus of so much chaos, including Johnny seeing the chemistry between Alex and his wife. Later, Johnny calls Chanel out for getting too close for comfort with Alex at the photoshoot.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) channel their inner diva, fighting to be the star of Body and Soul. Things go from bad to worse at the photo shoot when Hattie and Bonnie show up in the same dress.

A classic soap catfight erupts, wreaking havoc on the photo shoot with Eric, Stephanie (Abigail Klein), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) watching in shock.

Be sure to tune in daily to see what happens with the divas and if Xander goes through with his plan to harm Brady.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.