Days of our Lives spoilers: Vivian and Sami stir the pot, Philip and Xander make a power play, and Rex is back

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal big returns bring big drama, leading to family feuds exploding all over Salem.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) was shot, kicking off several storylines lasting well into May sweeps.

While the focus will be on who shot EJ, several developments come out of this mystery.

The returns of Sami (Alison Sweeney), Vivian (Louise Sorel), and Rex (Kyle Lowder) are setting the stage for several twists and turns.

We knew Sami was coming back, but a Salem return for Vivian and Rex is something Days fans didn’t see coming.

The latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap teases all the returns. It shows Xander (Paul Telfer) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) taking full advantage of the DiMera family chaos.

Vivian and Sami are back with a vengeance

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami faces off with Belle (Martha Madison). The last thing Belle expected to see was Hurricane Sami.

However, there she is in all her glory, and Sami immediately pushes Belle’s buttons as only she can. It’s not what Sami says, but instead, how she says it, which leaves Belle quaking in her boots.

Meanwhile, just when Philip and Kate (Lauren Koslow) thought they had Vivian under control, she’s back with a vengeance. Vivian is out of prison and ready for what she rightfully deserves.

Did Philip really think Vivian was helping him secure Titan out of the goodness of her heart?

There’s some good news for Kate, who gets a surprise visit from Rex following his accident. Kate’s been worried about her boys following EJ’s threat and seeing Rex in person, which is just what she needs.

Xander and Philip’s takeover plan heats up

Ever the ones to kick someone when they are down, Philip and Xander decide EJ’s shooting is the perfect time to make a move on DiMera Enterprises. They meet with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to plead their case for the takeover.

After all, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) may or may not have shot her brother, and EJ is currently in a coma. Things go from bad to worse for Kristen when JJ (Casey Moss) finds a gun in her purse.

Oh yes, the time is right for Xander and Philip to get what they want. It is the Kiriakis way to take advantage of others’ struggles and pain.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.