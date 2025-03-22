Days of our Lives spoilers: Time is running out for John, Doug’s exposed, and Philip’s lies hurt Stephanie

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that lies and scheming are taking over the hit Peacock soap.

The latest preview video for Days reveals truth bombs are dropping all over Salem.

However, not all the bombshells making the rounds in Salem are fact.

Some of the revelations are pure fiction, like Stephanie (Abigail Klein) cheating on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) with Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier).

Thanks to Xander (Paul Telfer) making assumptions after spying, Philip and Stephanie have a tense chat, and Alex confronts Stephanie over the allegations.

A flip of the scene shows the Kiriakis men getting into a brawl as Alex attacks Philip with Xander looking on.

Doug’s busted and Leo’s about to get caught

Hot on the heels of Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) learning that Melinda (Tina Huang) has Alice’s (Frances Reid) necklace, she discovers who stole the family heirloom. Tate (Leo Howard) blabs to Julie that Doug (Peyton Meyer) is the culprit.

In the footage, Julie prepares to have it out with Doug, who later gets sympathy from Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Oh yes, Holly is furious that Tate ratted out Doug, and she lets Doug know it was all her boyfriend’s fault.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) newfound happiness with Javi (Al Calderon) is in jeopardy. Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) warns Javi that Leo also has a scheme brewing that will no doubt break her cousin’s heart.

This time, Gabi isn’t wrong because once Leo’s part in the stolen necklace is revealed, Javi won’t be happy with his beau.

Andrew has bad news for Marlena and Steve

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Andrew (Colton Little) and Paul (Christopher Sean) join Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) in their search for John (Drake Hogestyn).

While Marlena and Paul spend time together, Steve gets an earful from Andrew. It turns out that he knows more about John going missing, and he’s been keeping information from Paul.

The footage ends with Andrew telling Marlena that time is running out for her husband. Sadly, Days fans know how this story ends because Drake passed away last fall.

John’s death will likely play out during May sweeps, with many fan-favorite cast members set to return for the funeral and to honor their beloved co-star, Drake.

Plenty is happening on the hit Peacock soap. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of excitement and entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.