Days of our Lives spoilers: Susan returns, breakups, baby news, and sparks fly at the hospital fundraiser

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a little fun is being had amid all the Salem drama.

The preview video for the hit Peacock soap reveals it’s time for the fundraiser to save Salem University Hospital.

For weeks, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) have been working to put on the Carnival and bachelor auction.

In the footage, we learn that it is happening with sparks flying everywhere at the event.

That’s not all that’s happening in the Days preview, either.

Jada (Elia Cantu) calls it quits with Rafe (Galen Gering) following his cheating with Sami (Alison Sweeney) and her cheating with Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Hospital fundraiser fun

The Brady Pub features the bachelor auction, with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) in charge. Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) are excited about the auction, but for very different reasons.

In her quest to make JJ (Casey Moss) pay for accusing her of shooting EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Gabi bids $10,000 for a date with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). That will definitely get JJ and Stephanie riled up.

Meanwhile, Cat and Chad continue to be giddy around each other as their feelings mount. Even though Chad wants to shut down his feelings, he can’t seem to help falling for Cat.

Xander (Paul Telfer) ends up shirtless in the middle of Horton Town Square thanks to a little push from Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). It’s all in good fun to raise money for the hospital.

Susan returns as Johnny and Chanel get some baby news

The back and forth over who will adopt Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia’s (Rachel Boyd) baby continues. Now that EJ seems out of the mix, Chanel informs Johnny they are back in to adopt the baby.

However, Johnny appears to be uneasy about the whole thing. The look on his face in the video reveals he’s not as psyched as his wife.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that EJ wakes up, which certainly will affect Chanel and Johnny’s adoption case. After all, thanks to Sami, Johnny is more conflicted about his father than ever.

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) is back in Salem. EJ’s mom arrives just in time to see her son open his eyes. We all know that EJ waking up spells trouble, especially since he saw the shooter, and he will no doubt use that to his advantage.

