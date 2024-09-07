Days of our Lives spoilers: Steve’s on to fake Abigial, Xander attacks Brady, Gabi in danger, and Connie lies

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal fans are in for some wild and crazy moments on the hit Peacock soap.

Lies are the name of the game in Salem right now, including a couple coming to light and several trying to stay hidden.

The latest preview video reveals we are in for some shenanigans from Crazy Connie (Julie Dove) and Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) to keep their lies under wraps.

In the footage, fans also get a glimpse of Holly (Ashley Puzemis) confronting Eric (Greg Vaughan) after learning he was the drunk driver who killed her father.

Holly doesn’t cut Eric any slack as she blasts him for lying to her all these years.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too, as Steve (Stephen Nichols) gets a clue, and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) needs to get one.

Abigail and Brady are in the hot seat

Days fans know that Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) is a fake and is working with Dr. Mark Greene (Jonah Robinson) for some reason. Thanks to the new promo, fans learn that Steve gets a feeling that Abigail is pulling a fast one.

After meeting with Abigail, who reveals she knows she’s Abigail DiMera, Steve can be heard saying, “She’s not Abigail.” Let’s be honest, this is likely a big tease where Steve adds she’s different because of the amnesia.

However, we hope that’s not the case and Steve is on to the little con artist because that will kick this story up a notch.

Meanwhile, Xander (Paul Telfer) wastes no time finding Brady (Eric Martsolf) at Basic Black to unleash his anger over what Brady did to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Xander brings a baseball and rage to the confrontation.

Xander doesn’t know that Fiona is the culprit, and she’s ready to take drastic measures, like permanently shutting Sarah up to keep her secret.

The walls are closing in on Connie

When Stephanie (Abigail Klein) calls Connie to invite her to Everett’s (Blake Berris) memorial, Connie denies knowing him. This raises questions about Connie from Stephanie and Jada (Elia Cantu), prompting the latter to go check out Connie’s apartment.

A flip of the scene shows a tied-up Melinda (Tina Huang) screaming as Jada stands outside the door. Remember, though, that Connie soundproofed the room, so it’s a safe bet Jada doesn’t hear her and leaves without realizing Melinda is being held hostage.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Gabi makes Connie’s blood boil. This is probably why we see Connie holding a knife to her back while leering at Gabi.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens next with Connie, Eric, Brady, fake Abigail, Sarah, and more.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.