Days of our Lives spoilers: Stefan punches EJ, John fights for Brady, Sarah remembers, and Holly’s heartbroken

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the hit Peacock soap has something huge to celebrate.

The other day kicked off the 60th season of Days and life in Salem.

It’s a milestone moment that doesn’t go unmentioned in the latest preview video for the daytime drama.

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Paulina (Jackée Harry), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) smile and squeal to tease the occasion.

We don’t know what brings them happiness, but we do not know some good times are ahead on the show.

However, in true soap fashion, things are far from happy as truth bombs rock Salem.

Eric’s return leads to happiness and heartbreak

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns from Paris to help Brady (Eric Martsolf) after he’s arrested for Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) hit and run. Eric knows all too well what it feels like to be the drunk driver in a car crash.

The two brothers bond over their shared drunken disasters. A flip of the scene shows John (Drake Hogestyn) giving Brady some tough love. John also points out that Brady truly has no idea if he caused Sarah’s accident.

Then, we see a flashback to the accident with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) behind the wheel. Later, with Fiona and Xander by her side, Sarah has a memory of the hit-and-run.

Meanwhile, Eric’s return and Brady’s arrest unleash a secret that changes Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) life. Tate (Leo Howard) spills all to Holly about how Eric was the drunk driver who killed her father, Daniel (Shawn Christian).

Stefan busts Gabi and EJ

This week ended with Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) seducing EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and the two of them hitting the sheets. Well, their tryst doesn’t stay a secret long.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) catches them pretty much right after they do the dirty deed. An angry Stefan questions EJ and Gabi before the latter punches his half-naked brother in the face.

Even though Gabi was all in for getting even with her hubby, the look on her face speaks volumes, and the fallout will be oh-so-good.

Will Sarah bust Fiona already? Will Eric be able to repair his relationship with Holly? Will this be the end of Gabi and Stefan?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap, so be sure to tune in for all the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.