Days of our Lives spoilers: Sonny attacks Leo, Johnny and Allie pressure Chanel, and Lucas punches EJ

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the temperature outside isn’t the only thing rising on the hit NBC soap opera. Tempers are rising too.

Lies, deception, anger, and fists go flying in Salem with a little bit of love-making and baby drama thrown in to keep Days fans on their toes. The fallout of the devil chaos remains in full swing, too, with some unforeseen twists and turns impacting a couple of storylines.

Revenge is the name of the game

Although Leo (Greg Rikaart) thinks he has the upper hand after poisoning Sonny (Zach Tinker) and taking compromising pictures, the con artist is sorely mistaken. Sonny loses it after Leo mentions Arianna, the daughter Sonny and Will (Chandler Massey) share with Gabi (Camila Banus).

In the latest preview video for the daytime drama, the Kiriakis heir grabs Leo to issue him a threat. Sonny warns Leo to keep Arianna’s name out of his mouth as the two men begin to tussle.

Speaking of fighting, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) unleashes his fury on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Clyde (James Read) makes Lucas an offer to help him take down EJ.

It appears Lucas says yes because, in the video footage, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) watches as her dad punches EJ with Clyde in the middle of the men.

Babies on the brain

Jan (Heather Lindell) recruited Marlena (Deidre Hall) in an attempt to manipulate Shawn (Brandon Beemer) further. Marlena looks very displeased in the promo video, and all bets are on Jan having something to do with the look. After all Days spoilers teased, Jan loses it on the good doc.

Shawn holds Jan’s hand while she screams at the hospital, leading viewers to believe Jan goes into early labor. Shawn appears very concerned about Jan.

The question is, is the baby danger real, or is it once again part of Jan’s master plan?

Over with Abigail (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn), they are in full baby-making mode as they work to expand their family.

Who will Chanel choose?

Thanks to that pesky devil, Chanel (Raven Bowens) remains torn before Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Allie. Chanel deeply loves both of them, especially now that she understands neither of the twins dumped her.

Allie and Johnny corner Chanel in the preview footage to ask which one of them he wants to be with. Chanel looks extremely uncomfortable and unsure of what to do.

There is so much juicy entertainment going down on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

