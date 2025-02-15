Days of our Lives spoilers: Romantic bombshells, life-changing decisions, and more Valentine’s Day surprises

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Salem isn’t done with Valentine’s Day yet.

Several characters, such as Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), enjoyed the love holiday this week.

One day wasn’t enough for the hit Peacock soap, so more Valentine’s Day is happening in Salem.

Not everyone is spending the holiday with who they expected, but they are having a good time.

The preview video gives Days fans a look at the romance and some life-changing moments.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Along with all the love and romance comes some drama involving Johnny (Carson Boatman), Chanel (Raven Bowens), Tate (Leo Howard), Holly (Ashley Puzemis), and Doug (Peyton Meyer).

More Valentine’s Day love and hook-ups

The preview video reveals a week full of Valentine’s Day fun. Javi (Al Calderon) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) share a smooch before jumping up and down for some good news.

Steve, Kayla, Roman (Josh Taylor), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) enjoy some kisses while Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Xander (Paul Telfer) share their love with roses.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Jada (Elia Cantu) grow closer as they work to clear her name. It’s not all work and no play for them because Jada and Shawn enjoy a game of darts at the Brady Pub.

In what has become the norm for EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Belle (Martha Madison), she throws a drink in his face before they hit the sheets. What is surprising is EJ declaring he doesn’t think of her as a fling.

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) are also spending the holiday hooking up.

Tate’s night takes a turn

Meanwhile, Doug puts it all on the line at the Horton Cabin for Holly, and she seems intrigued by what he says. Cue Tate walking in and misreading the situation.

Tate calls Doug out for being there, but it doesn’t seem to ruin his night with Holly. The couple ends up in bed, which is what they both wanted for Valentine’s Day.

Before his night with Holly, Johnny and Chanel give Tate something to think about. Chanel and Johnny want to adopt Tate and Sophia’s (Rachel Boyd) baby.

Will Jada and Shawn hook up? How will Tate react to Johnny and Chanel’s offer?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

In other Days news, the rumor mill is buzzing that the show is ending, and you can read all about why here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.