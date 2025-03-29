Days of our Lives spoilers: Revenge, relationship revelations, and a villain’s return shake up Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s all about revenge, revelations, and shocking returns on the hit Peacock soap.

May sweeps are on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean Days is sleeping on the drama.

Instead, the show is heating things up in preparation for the pivotal sweeps month.

This week ended with the return of Orpheus (George DelHoyo), whose involvement in John’s (Drake Hogestyn) disappearance should surprise no one.

The latest preview video reveals Orpheus holds Marlena (Deidre Hall) at gunpoint.

We have a feeling the Orpheus twist won’t be the last in John’s final arc as the show gears up to say goodbye to a beloved character and a beloved man.

While the return of Orpheus spells trouble, it’s nothing compared to everything going down in Salem.

Shawn can’t hide his feelings

Since Shawn (Brandon Beemer) slept with Jada (Elia Cantu), he can’t seem to quit her. The return of the real Rafe (Galen Gering) forced Shawn to shut down his feelings for Jada.

However, JJ (Casey Moss) sees right through Shawn when the latter fiercely comes to Jada’s defense. How he feels about Jada is written all over Shawn’s face, and JJ calls him out on it.

A flip of the scene shows Jada crying at the bar, only to have Shawn come to her rescue. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Jada drops a bomb on Rafe next week. Jada’s upset, and Shawn being there for her likely has something to do with that.

Who shot EJ?

The story some Days fans have been waiting for begins as one of EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) many enemies tries to take him out. After Jada pleads with Belle (Martha Madison) to help her take down EJ, the DiMera heir is shot.

There’s no question the list of EJ haters is long. Kate (Lauren Koslow), Johnny (Carson Boatman), Roman (Josh Taylor), Ava (Tamara Braun), and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) are seen with guns in the preview footage.

In a voiceover, Kristen waxes about the many people who want to shoot EJ. Meanwhile, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) tells someone, “Who knows what we are capable of?”

Does Jada tell Rafe the truth about her tryst with Shawn? What does Orpheus want from Marlena now?

Those questions will be answered in upcoming episodes of Days of our Lives. However, expect the who shot EJ mystery to play out for a while, at least until the summer, maybe July sweeps.

Be sure to tune in daily so that no moment of the juicy entertainment is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.