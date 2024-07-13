Days of our Lives spoilers: Rafe fights for his life, EJ in the hot seat, and a surprise wedding guest

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the hit Peacock show keeps pulling out all the stops for July sweeps.

The fallout of baby Jude’s paternity will play for weeks to come.

It leads to the exit of Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, which happens at the end of the month.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) faces mama bear Marlena (Deidre Hall) over keeping the truth that Eric (Greg Vaughan) was Jude’s father a secret.

Things get heated when EJ rages about Nicole and Eric’s connection, which ends with Marlena giving him a good old-fashioned soap slap.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The scenes between Eric and Nicole certainly tease a reunion, but Arianne’s claims that the writers did a disservice to Ericole fans make us feel like fans are headed for disappointment.

Rafe’s life hangs in the balance

In the preview video, Jada (Elia Cantu) finds a stabbed Rafe (Galen Gering) lying near Abigail’s (formerly Marci Miller) grave. Jada rushes to his side before a flip of the scene features Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) wondering how bad it is.

Later, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) screams about losing Rafe. Never fear, though. The odds are that Rafe isn’t going anywhere, and that won’t sit well with Bobby (Blake Berris) or Connie (Julie Dove).

While Rafe fights for his life, Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) fight to be together. They manage to sneak into a secret rendezvous thanks to Aaron (Louis Tomeo) taking Tate’s place at Lacrosse camp.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Holly and Tate’s happiness is short-lived because an angry Sophia (Madelyn) spies them having their moment.

It’s double wedding time

All eyes in Salem are on the double wedding of Theresa (Emily O’Brien), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), and Xander (Paul Telfer). The festivities occur in the Horton Town square, which never bodes well for weddings.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Justin (Wally Kurth) officiate the ceremonies. Andrew (Colton Little) returns with his boyfriend Paul (Christopher Sean) to give Theresa away.

Before the wedding, Paul questions his brother Brady (Eric Martsolf) about his feelings for Theresa. When Justin and Maggie ask if anyone objects to the wedding, Brady questions whether to come clean.

However, he may not have to say anything because a surprise guest turns heads and interrupts the ceremony. The rumor mill is buzzing that Xander’s mom is coming to expose that he is Victor’s (John Aniston) son, not Alex.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of all the Salem drama and excitement is missed.

In other Days news Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) opened up about filming her final scenes with her late husband Bill Hayes (Doug), which aired this week. Read what she had to say here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.