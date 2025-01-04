Days of our Lives spoilers: Philip’s busted, Kristen’s mini-me moment, Chad’s promise, and relationship chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the new year brings so much drama to Salem.

The hit Peacock soap kicked off 2025 with a cheating scandal being exposed and a baby bombshell we saw coming a mile away.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Days, it seems that those are just the beginning of the show’s juicy moments.

One of those moments is when Chanel (Raven Bowens) unleashes her fury on Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) for what she did with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

There’s also Leo (Greg Rikaart) making progress with Javi (Al Calderon), only to have Kerry (Derek Yates) interrupt them.

Those aren’t even the most buzzworthy moments in the preview, either.

Philip and Rachel are busted

An eavesdropping Stephanie (Abigail Klein) learns something about Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) that sets her off. Stephanie calls him a fraud but doesn’t reveal why.

Could she have already learned the truth about the fake letter?

Meanwhile, Ava (Tamara Braun) pays a visit to the DiMera mansion, where she faces off with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and her mini-me, Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

It’s unclear if Ava learns Rachel was behind the text threats or if Rachel issues a new threat to Ava. We know that Kristen’s evil ways come back to haunt her as she lectures her daughter about not threatening people.

“You do it,” Rachel says, and it’s hard to argue with her logic.

Baby drama and more Days surprises

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady (Eric Martsolf) stands by Tate (Leo Howard) as he deals with Sophia’s (Madelyn Kientz) pregnancy news. It’s a good thing, too, because Sophia’s mom, Amy (Shi Ne Nielson), comes in, bulldozing over the teens and barking orders.

In the video, Brady and Tate meet with Amy and Sophia to discuss the next step. When Amy starts talking about wedding plans, Brady’s look is priceless.

We can already see a Brady versus Amy fight brewing as it becomes clear that Brady isn’t going to do things Amy’s way.

Chad (Billy Flynn) has a bonding moment with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), during which he promises nothing will happen with him and Cat (AnnaLynne McCord).

In true soap fashion, Cat and Chad have a run-in where sparks fly, indicating Chad won’t be keeping that promise to Julie.

The preview also teases a giddy Marlena (Deidre Hall) ready to help Belle (Martha Madison), and Jada (Elia Cantu) sipping tea while she hears some tea.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.