Days of our Lives spoilers: Philip stakes his claim, Vivian kidnaps Stefan, Holly’s too late, and happy Gabi

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal family is the name of the game in Salem, which isn’t always a good thing.

November sweeps are on the horizon, so Days is going the extra mile to keep fans tuned in all month long.

That includes a couple of big returns and a new character arriving in Salem.

Plus, the shocking exit of Brandon Barash as Stefan looms.

It turns out that Brandon isn’t the only one leaving, either. Eric (Greg Vaughan) is returning to Paris to be with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and baby Jude.

While Greg leaving isn’t addressed in the latest preview video for the hit Peacock soap, we know how Stefan is written off the show.

Vivian and Philip are back to cause chaos

This week ended with a masked man basically knocking out Stefan. Well, that mystery person is none other than Vivian’s (Louise Sorel) trusty side-kick Ivan (Ivan G’Vera).

In a first look at Vivian’s return, she gives direct orders for her henchman to take care of Stefan. A flip of the scene shows Ivan throwing Stefan into the trunk of a car.

Yes, it seems Stefan’s exit comes thanks to his ever-meddling mom, but she isn’t leaving town with him. Days of our Lives spoilers tease that Vivian and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) team up to cause plenty of chaos in Salem.

Of course, Philip returns to prevent Xander (Paul Telfer) from selling Titan to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). No love is lost between these two, which is evident in the video as Philip glibs with his brother, making Xander furious.

Holly and Gabi are in for a surprise

Meanwhile, a new Hernandez family member arrives in town, much to the delight of Gabi (Cherie Jimenez). Rafe (Galen Gering) and Gabi’s cousin, Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon), makes his Days debut in the preview footage.

Javi seems playful and fun, but this is Salem, so we know he’s harboring some kind of secret. Gabi will definitely need to have her cousin around to lighten her mood after she learns Stefan has gone MIA.

Over with the teen scene, Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) take their relationship to the next level. In true soap fashion, just as they decide to have sex, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) comes knocking on Tate’s door.

