Days of our Lives spoilers: Nicole’s in danger, Jake is shot, and meet Alex Kiriakis

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit NBC soap opera reveal danger looms in Salem, and life will be lost as a result.

As July sweeps wind down, Days is bringing its A-game to end the month strong. That means episodes filled with jaw-dropping moments, including a familiar face coming back and one fan-favorite character dying.

Head-writer Ron Carlivati teased these two pivotal things going down in Salem soon. It seems the writer chose the end of sweeps months to make these big moves.

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama has given fans a look at what’s coming up on the show. There’s no doubt the footage is intense as danger looms in Salem.

Thankfully a little humor will give viewers something to laugh at amid all the drama.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the DiMera family suffers another tragic loss. The promo tease who that family member could be and how the death may occur.

Eric and Jake play hero

Salem is hit with several muggings making no one in town safe, especially the ladies. No, it’s not one of the newly released villains from prison either.

When the mugger takes Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hostage at gunpoint at the park, Eric (Greg Vaughan) is there to help ensure her safety. Eric does what he does best, stays calm, and tries to reason with the gunman.

Unfortunately, Nicole isn’t the only Salem female in danger, courtesy of the mugger.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Jake (Brandon Barash) also have a run-in with the gunman. Jake immediately steps in front of Ava to protect her and, of course, gets shot.

Things are not looking good for Jake, making fans worried that Brandon is leaving the show. After the footage was dropped, Brandon took to Twitter, writing, “Gonna be an interesting week for Jake…”

Gonna be an interesting week for Jake… https://t.co/a9s0KAGYUD — Brandon Barash (@BrandonBarash) July 22, 2022

Alex Kiriakis hits Salem

The rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks that Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) was returning to Days in a new role. Robert confirmed this week he will now be playing Alex Kiriakis, Justin’s (Wally Kurth) son and Sonny’s (Zach Tinker) half-brother.

Alex makes quite an entrance all oiled up with no shirt on in the Kiriakis mansion. In a nod to Robert playing both characters, Alex makes a comment about the necktie killer than will have fans rolling.

One thing is for sure. Alex and Robert are bringing a whole new vibe to Salem.

It’s another must-see week of the hit soap opera!

