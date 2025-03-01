Days of our Lives spoilers: Marlena vows to find John, Gabi threatens EJ, and Joy’s maybe baby

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that the hits keep coming in Salem.

After a jam-packed February sweeps, the hit Peacock soap isn’t slowing down.

It’s full steam ahead with Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) planning to adopt Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia’s (Rachel Boyd) baby.

In true soap fashion, several twists and turns, including a furious Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), will put more than a wrinkle in the adoption plans.

Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Alex (Rober Scott Wilson) are both about to have their lives turned upside down in very different ways.

The latest preview for the daytime drama has given fans a look at all those things, and it looks so good.

Baby drama galore takes over Salem

Sophia’s mom, Amy (Shi Ne Nielson), needs to meet Johnny, Chanel, and their families to move forward with the adoption. Johnny wastes no time lecturing Paulina (Jackée Harry) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) on how to behave.

Amy insists that people with strong family values should adopt the baby. EJ and Paulina put on happy faces to make a good impression at the meeting.

Unfortunately, a gun-toting Gabi shows up with Jada (Elia Cantu) in tow, demanding answers about Rafe (Galen Gering). The look on Amy’s face is priceless, especially when EJ shows his true colors, and Gabi turns the gun on him.

Over with Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins), she turns to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) when she thinks she might be pregnant. Stephanie (Abigail Klein) hears Sarah ordering the pregnancy test and realizes Alex could be the baby daddy.

Marlena promises John she will find him

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the story leading to John’s death and tribute to Drake Hogestyn begins next week. Based on the video, fans are in for one emotional rollercoaster ride.

After Marlena informs him that John is missing, Brady (Eric Martsolf) leans on Ava (Tamara Braun). For her part, Marlena promises the love of her life she will find him.

“I’m coming for you,” she says to a picture of John.

A flashback of John from what looks like the scene where John and Marlena reunited on the pier years ago adds more emotion to the footage.

In other Days news, Alison Sweeney and Deidre teared up speaking about shooting the upcoming 60th-anniversary photos without Drake, and you can read what they said here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.