Days of our Lives spoilers: Maggie warns Alex, Sloan slaps Nicole, Belle’s bad brothers, and more Salem chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that crime, scandal, shocking news, and fights are taking over the hit Peacock soap opera.

The fallout of everything that went down during February sweeps will keep Days viewers on their toes all throughout the spring.

A few cast members have exited the canvas too, which has added a shift to the dynamic of daytime drama.

The latest promo reads like a newspaper and teases chaos in Salem.

It’s also filled with some laugh-out-loud moments, as opposed to the drama plaguing the show.

Lots is going down in Salem in upcoming episodes, so let’s take a look.

The latest Salem news

In the footage, Gabi (Camila Banus) kicks things off with a smile on her face and some news, but the person she’s talking to isn’t revealed. Later in the video, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi kiss at the park as she relishes in their being together again.

Over with Leo (Greg Rikaart), he happily informs Chad (Billy Flynn) of some new Salem dirt. Again, no details are given, but Leo does promise Chad the whole truth.

Belle (Martha Madison) comes in hot to visit Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) in prison. She’s not thrilled with her brothers and doesn’t hide her disappointment, commenting on the mess they got themselves into.

Meanwhile, Jada (Elia Cantu) slyly puts Rafe (Galen Gering) in the hot seat. Sparks have been flying with these two, and Jada wants answers.

It seems that Wendy (Victoria Grace) living with Tripp (Lucas Adam) becomes a Shin family scandal. Her dad Wei (Clyde Kusats) lectures her about her current living arrangements, to which Wendy rolls her eyes.

Maggie and Nicole are not here for the B.S.

Two big teasers from the preview video are Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) getting their game faces on.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Nicole faces off with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) big time because of Eric.

Well, that couldn’t be more true as Sloan purposely makes out with Eric in front of Nicole. Things get heated when Nicole calls Sloan a tramp, and Sloan tries to slap Nicole, a move the latter warns she intended.

Maggie and Alex continue to butt heads over her being named the new CEO of Titan. The preview footage featured Maggie making it crystal clear to Alex that she’s in charge and he’s replaceable.

There’s so much juicy entertainment doing down on Days. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.