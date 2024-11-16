Days of our Lives spoilers: Kristen busts Ava and Brady, JJ helps Chad, and Joy and Johnny’s secret explodes

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit Peacock soap tease that secrets and lies are taking over Salem.

November sweeps are halfway done, but Days isn’t letting up on the gas.

In fact, the daytime drama doubles down on the chaos before the town reels from the death of an icon.

Before the month is over, Doug’s (Bill Hayes) death will bring the people of Salem together.

However, until then, all hell is breaking loose thanks to betrayal, jealousy, and scheming.

The latest preview video gives Days of our Lives fans a preview of what’s to come, and it’s good.

Cheating, secrets, and betrayal heat up Salem

Ever since Johnny (Carson Boatman) learned that Chanel (Raven Bowens) didn’t cheat with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), he’s been filled with guilt for hooking up with Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins).

In the footage, Chanel overhears Johnny mumbling in his sleep about his tryst. Chanel is clearly suspicious, but we have a feeling Johnny will find a way to save himself.

A flip of the scene reveals that Johnny confides in EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) about his cheating ways. We have no doubt that EJ will not give his son the best advice.

Meanwhile, Joy can’t keep quiet any longer and spills the cheating news to Alex, of all people. Will Alex spill the beans to Chanel or stay quiet?

Leo (Greg Rikaart) learns something he shouldn’t and unleashes on his new crush, Javi (Al Calderon). Leo’s accusations leave Javi confused and questioning what’s going on.

New schemes and jealousy take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) has a plan to help her and Chad (Billy Flynn) get what they want from Clyde (James Read). When JJ (Casey Moss) wastes no time making it clear he wants in on the action despite the danger involved.

Jealousy is front and center in Salem, especially after Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) spies Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Ava (Tamara Braun) in an embrace at the Brady Pub. Ava defends her actions to Kristen, pointing out Brady isn’t her man anymore.

That seems to light a fire under Kristen, who hopes to change that, and puts it all on the line, asking Brady to give them another chance.

Newly engaged Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe (Galen Gering) seem to hit a rough patch when she calls him out on his misogyny.

So much is happening in Salem. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.