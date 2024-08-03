Days of our Lives spoilers: John’s in trouble, Stefan questions Ava, suspicious Jada, and a new Abigail

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that you never know what will happen or who will appear on the hit Peacock soap.

This week, Days fans learned that John (Drake Hogestyn) went missing while he was in Greece.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the daytime drama, fans can get a brief hint of what’s happening with him.

It turns out Marlena (Deidre Hall) should be very worried because her husband is all tied up.

Meanwhile, Hattie (Deidre Hall) is back in Salem and ready to shake things up by working on Body and Soul. Bonnie (Judi Evans) gets a hint of what Hattie plans to bring to her role when she visits the Brady Pub.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg about what will happen in Salem.

Is this really Abigail?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) encounter a familiar face. Well, that just so happens to be AnnaLynne McCord, making her first real appearance on the show.

Yes, she officially debuted in June, but this is the first time fans see her face and meet her character. She is the woman Jack and Chad find in their Abigail search.

They immediately inform her that she could be Abigail, but she doesn’t seem convinced. This story has only just begun, so Days fans should expect plenty more twists and turns before we find the truth behind the mystery woman.

A flip of the scene shows another secret heating up Salem. Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) enjoy a little drunken hook-up as their bad romance doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Jada and Stefan have questions on Days

The sudden “suicide” of Everett/Bobby (Blake Berris) isn’t sitting right with Jada (Elia Cantu). Something seems off, and Jada goes on high alert as Paulina (Jackée Harry) talks about Bobby, confirming he stabbed Rafe (Galen Gering).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) breaks the news to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) that Everett is dead. Given their recent love life struggles, we sense a reunion between these two.

It’s only a matter of time before Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) learns that Stefan (Brandon Barash) cheated with Ava (Tamara Braun), especially now that Connie (Julie Dove) knows the truth.

Stefan, though, plans to do everything he can to keep the secret, which leads him to grill Ava about her chat with Connie.

Speaking of crazy Connie, she fills Li (Remington Hoffman) in on how she plans to make Stefan and Gabi pay for how they treated him, and we love his reaction to her news.

There’s so much happening on the hit Peacock soap. Make sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a moment of the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.