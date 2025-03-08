Days of our Lives spoilers: Johnny learns the truth about EJ, Shawn’s confession, and baby drama

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal bombshell secrets are dropping all over Salem, and lives are forever changed.

The hit Peacock soap has kept fans on their toes with new twists and turns.

The new writers take over in less than a month, so expect things to keep shifting on the daytime drama.

The latest preview video for Days reveals a bombshell viewers have been waiting for since the Season 60 promo dropped last November.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) learns that EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) raped Sami (Alison Sweeney) years ago.

That’s not the only secret coming out, as Shawn (Brandon Beemer) fills JJ (Casey Moss) in on his Jada (Elia Cantu) hook-up.

Theresa (Emily O’Brien) gets more than she bargained for with her surprise return to Salem.

Johnny’s world is turned upside down

The news that Arnold (Galen Gering) is alive has had Johnny on a rampage over the man who hurt his mom back in the day while posing to be Rafe (Galen Gering).

When Johnny and Roman (Josh Taylor) have a tense conversation about EJ and Arnold, Roman can’t bite his tongue any longer. Roman blurts out that EJ’s a rapist, too, leaving Johnny shaken.

If that’s not bad enough, Kate (Lauren Koslow) is the one who breaks it to Johnny that Sami was EJ’s victim.

Theresa and Alex get baby news

It seems that Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Tate (Leo Howard) haven’t been completely honest with Theresa about what’s happening in Tate’s life.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Theresa isn’t thrilled Tate is still with Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

That, though, is nothing compared to how Theresa reacts to the news Tate got Sophia (Rachel Boyd) pregnant. In the footage, Theresa’s mouth drops to the floor as she learns she will be a grandma.

A flip of the scene reveals that’s not the only baby bombshell dropping in Salem. Stephanie (Abigail Klein) knows Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) might be pregnant, and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is the baby daddy.

While Joy gets her test results, Stephanie decides it’s time Alex knows the truth. Stephanie spills the news to him, and Alex is stunned, to say the least.

How will Johnny react to the truth bomb about EJ? Is Joy pregnant? Just how badly will Theresa meddle in Tate and Sophia’s adoption decision?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.