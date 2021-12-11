Days of our Lives spoilers: John faces another crisis, Kate gets the shock of her life, and Rex stuns Xander

John and MarDevil face off again in front of Ciara and Ben. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease a lot of jaw-dropping moments are coming up on the hit NBC soap opera.

Two storylines featured in the Days winter promo are taken to the next level, while the possession storyline gears up for its dramatic ending. Days fans got clues about all three stories in the winter preview video.

Thanks to the latest promo video NBC released for the daytime drama, even more insight is shed on those hot button storylines.

Kate makes a shocking discovery

At the police station, Kate (Lauren Koslow) identifies the artificial leg found in the river as Philip’s (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Roman (Josh Taylor) is there as Kate breaks down after realizing her son is probably dead.

Later, Kate is taken back when she walks into her room at the Brady Pub. The look on Kate’s face in the video footage makes it seem like she’s just seen a ghost.

All signs point to Philip letting his mother know he’s alive. After all, Philip set the whole thing up to frame Brady (Eric Martsolf). Perhaps Philip will enlist Kate’s help to pull off his master plan.

Rex leaves Xander confused

The walls come crashing down around Gwen (Emily O’Brien) when she and Xander (Paul Telfer) run into Rex (Kyle Lowder) in Horton Town Square.

Xander immediately wants to know why Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) isn’t with Rex, who’s baffled at Xander’s question. Rex then blurts out that he and Sarah were never together.

The news is shocking to Xander because last he knew, Rex was why Sarah dumped him on their wedding day. Xander will then begin to wonder exactly what happened to his lady love. Something Gwen won’t be too keen on at all.

MarDevil takes on John again

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal John (Drake Hogestyn) finds Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) at the cabin with possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall). An outraged John faces off with Ben, who is determined to protect Marlena from her husband.

John begins to inform Ben that Marlena is really the devil when MarDevil puts him in a chokehold. Yes, she uses her evil powers to make it appear John is literally choking himself.

Will Ben save John and finally wise up that Marlena is possessed?

That’s not all that’s going down in Salem either. Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas drops on Peacock too. You can read all about the holiday film and watch the trailer here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.