Days of our Lives spoilers: John confronts Marlena about her behavior and danger for Julie

Julie doesn’t realize she keeps putting herself in grave danger. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the lives of several Salem residents are about to change as evil prepares to wreak havoc on the town.

The NBC soap opera is pulling out all the stops when to comes to revisiting the story of Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) possession. Days fans can expect this to be one hot-button story throughout November sweeps. It’s also moving at a much faster pace than most on the daytime drama.

Marlena’s friends and family question her

In the latest promo video, Marlena’s actions have become a popular subject in Salem. When the devil finally gets control over Marlena’s body, it lets out a creepy joyous laugh.

MarDevil attempts to control laughter while praying in the chapel with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) but is clearly happy by the recent turn of events. Then, Julie notices that Marlena’s eyes are stone cold. Eli (Lamon Archey) stands behind his grandmother as Julie questions what’s going on with Marlena.

Unfortunately for Julie, her persistence lands her in trouble. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal the devil wants to silence Julie for good. Possessed Marlena comes up behind her in the video clip, proving Julie is not safe.

Julie’s not the only one creeped out by Marlena. Paulina (Jackée Harry) gets shaken when she comes upon her friend at the hospital.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

John wonders if Marlena’s possessed again

Last time it took months for anyone to figure out what was going on with Marlena. This time around, John (Drake Hogestyn) gets a clue that history could be repeating itself.

John decides to fill in a couple of people on Marlena’s odd behavior. First, he lets Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) know that Marlena isn’t acting like herself.

Then, John talks with Abe (James Reynolds), forcing John to admit what he’s been thinking aloud. Abe asks John point-blank if he thinks Marlena’s possessed again.

After meeting with Abe, John decides to dig into how his wife has been acting. When Marlena reverts to wearing sunglasses inside to hide she’s really the devil, John’s spy radar goes on high alert. John demands she take off the sunglasses.

Will MarDevil harm Julie as planned? Will John confirm Marlena’s possessed again? Will anyone else besides John and Abe connect the devil to Marlena’s odd behavior?

Those questions and more will be answered on the hit NBC soap opera.

Buckle up, Days fans! The show’s most historic and controversial storyline is being revisited with a whole new layer that viewers will either love or hate.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.