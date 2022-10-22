Days of our Lives spoilers: Halloween antics and truth bombs take over Salem

Kristen relishes her win on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Halloween takes over Salem with lots of fun, spookiness, scheming, and questionable decisions.

November sweeps are almost here, meaning Days is pulling out all the stops to prepare for the month.

The show’s take on Halloween will be quite different this year, with a more comical approach than the devil drama from last year.

It’s not all about the holiday but also about getting even and getting answers.

The latest preview video for the hit soap opera reveals what Days fans have to look forward to in the next few episodes.

Let’s take a look at the mayhem coming to Salem.

Halloween creepiness, scheming fun, and a shocking decision

The preview video has EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) getting a visit from a creepy clown with a knife. All bets are on this being part of Ava’s (Tamara Braun) revenge plan.

Meanwhile, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) put their plan to dupe Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) with a briefcase full of fake cash. Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) gets in on the plan too.

Alex helps lure Sloan into the trap by dressing up as a cop and teasing her with handcuffs.

Despite her current situation of being blackmailed, Paulina (Jackée Harry) moves forward with her run for the governor. Paulina makes a shocking move when she agrees to hire Leo (Greg Rikaart).

It’s not a big job, just Leo wearing a costume. However, that doesn’t stop Abe (James Reynolds) from giving Paulina an earful about her choice.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) gets into the silly side of Halloween when he dresses up as a pirate to spread some fun at the hospital.

Truth bombs and tensions explode all over Salem

There’s plenty of drama surrounding Halloween, too, starting with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) learning that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) are together again. They are stunned to learn that Brady has moved Kristen into the penthouse.

The preview video features Kristen getting into the Halloween spirit when she dresses up as a queen to go along with Rachel’s (Finley Rose Slater) princess costume. Kristen laughs at Brady, who no doubt finds his current struggle pretty funny.

At Basic Black, things become pretty uncomfortable when Eric (Greg Vaughan) has to photograph Nicole (Arianne Zucker) in a sexy red lingerie number.

Finally, Gabi (Camila Banus) demands the truth from Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) as she holds a scalpel to his throat. The mad scientist caves and blurts out that it was Li (Remington Hoffman) who demanded to have Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) brain.

So much juicy entertainment going down on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the excitement is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.