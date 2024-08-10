Days of our Lives spoilers: Gabi rages at Ava and Stefan, Brady and Fiona’s drunken car crash, and DNA results

Days of our Lives spoilers tease that bombshells are dropping all over Salem, with a couple of unexpected twists fans never saw coming.

No, we aren’t talking about what’s happening with the whole is Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) alive storyline.

Although that is front and center in the new Days preview video, thanks to the DNA results on the mystery woman (AnnaLynne McCord) being teased.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) delivers the results to Chad (Billy Flynn), Jack (Matthew Ashford), and the mystery woman.

Considering this is Salem, there’s a good chance the results have been tampered with because this story has only just begun.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, back to the unexpected twists Days fans never saw coming!

Gabi goes ballistic on Stefan and Ava

One twist that wasn’t expected just yet was Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) learning that Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) slept together. That’s exactly what happens because Connie (Julie Dove) is seeking revenge for Li (Remington Hoffman).

Crazy Connie has literally been destroying lives in Salem. Rafe (Galen Gering) and Everett (Blake Berris) were first, and now Gabi, Stefan, and Ava can be added to her list.

In a move we didn’t see coming so soon, Connie spills to Gabi that Ava and Stefan had sex while Gabi was in prison. Gabi flies into a fit of rage only to catch her husband with Ava again, unleashing her fury on the cheaters.

The other twist is a car crash that we should have anticipated coming but didn’t.

Fiona and Brady’s drunken night out disaster

There’s no question that Brady (Eric Martsolf) has been making bad decisions. All the drama with Theresa (Emily O’Brien) pushed him off the wagon, and he’s been spiraling ever since.

One of those bad decisions is his new fling with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas). The drinking buddies/lovers enjoy a night on the town getting cozy and smashed.

Fiona drives home while Brady is passed out in the back seat. In true soap fashion, Fiona appears to hit someone, and by the sound of the scream in the video, it’s Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander (Paul Telfer) looks for his missing wife, and Fiona helps Brady escape a crime scene. All signs point to Sarah getting hurt, adding a whole new layer to the Brady and Fiona dynamic.

Is the mystery woman really Abigail? How will Gabi seek revenge on Ava and Stefan? Will Fiona tell Brady the truth about the car crash?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.