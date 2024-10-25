Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Vivian stirs the pot, Clyde’s revenge, Halloween hits Salem, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease November sweeps are coming in hot.

The good people of Salem will celebrate Halloween, especially Leo (Greg Rikaart), who has a spooky holiday nightmare.

Two big returns are also shaking things up on the hit Peacock soap, as is the exit of Brandon Barash as Stefan.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) is back to meddle in her son’s life while also helping Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) stop Xander (Paul Telfer) from selling Titan to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

When Xander makes Kristen a different offer, it will be at the cost of someone in Salem’s life.

Actions have consequences next week on Days of our Lives on various levels, destroying so many lives. Let’s see what that means.

News of fake Abigail spreads

The aftermath of Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) being an imposter, aka Cat, heats up. Clyde (Jams Read) is out for blood since Cat and Mark (Jonah Robinson) failed at their mission to steal Chad’s (Billy Flynn) money and kill him.

Mark and Cat are sent into panic mode as Chad spreads the word about their deception to Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). Speaking of Chad, he goes all in on Cat for her lies and won’t be the only one coming for her.

After Steve (Stephen Nichols) fills Marlena (Deidre Hall) in on Clyde’s latest scheme, he demands more answers from Cat. Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor) rehash everything over Chad being duped by Cat for Clyde.

Forgiveness isn’t an easy thing in Salem

This week, Johnny (Carston Boatman) made a mess of things after he accused Chanel (Raven Bowens) of having sex with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). That’s not all either because we know something happened between Johnny and Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) when he thought Chanel was a cheater.

Johnny pleads with Joy to keep their secret and desperately begs Chanel to give him another chance. Chanel has a few people encouraging her to forgive Johnny, including Kate, who gives her two cents on the subject.

Meanwhile, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) returns from Paris to let Eric (Greg Vaughan) know she’s ready to mend their relationship. Eric is all in, and Holly will need his advice to make things right with Tate (Leo Howard).

Unfortunately for Holly, she has her work cut out for her with Tate. Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) has been his shoulder to lean on, taking advantage of his split with Holly. Next week, Tate and Sophia admit their feelings for each other.

Other Salem tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) gives Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) a piece of her mind after the charges against Fiona were dropped. Xander has some words on this, too.

Kristen tries to win Brady (Eric Martsolf) back, but it looks like she will have competition. Ava (Tamara Braun) and Brady bond over their personal lives, leading to sparks flying between them.

All of this, plus Alex and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) reel from what happened on set, Kate gives Joy a part on Body and Soul, and Rafe (Galen Gering) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) get a surprise visitor.

Who’s ready for a must-see week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.