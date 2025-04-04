Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sami returns, EJ’s shooting aftermath, teen scene drama, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease big returns as Salem reels from EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) shooting.

Salem is reeling because EJ was shot, mainly because several residents are determined to stay off the suspect list.

The list will be ever-changing for weeks to come, especially with May sweeps looming.

Meanwhile, if EJ’s shooting isn’t enough drama, Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Vivan (Louise Sorel) are back to shake things up.

Vivan, for her part, wants to regain what’s rightfully hers, which sends Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) into panic mode.

Then there is Sami, who returns just in time to hear a shocking confession that brings out her fierce side.

Here’s everything happening on Days of our Lives next week.

The fallout from EJ’s shooting

Belle (Martha Madison) can’t hide her feelings for EJ anymore amid his medical crisis. After spilling her feelings about him to Brady (Eric Martsolf), Belle confesses her love to a comatose EJ.

In true soap fashion, Sami overhears her sister crying to her ex-husband. Another Belle and Sami face-off is on the horizon.

Accusations are flying all over the place about who shot EJ, including Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) getting into a heated fight over the incident. Melinda (Tina Huang) also goes all in on Kristen with questions about the night EJ was shot.

Speaking of Gabi, as she looks back on that night, new evidence comes to light, but will she turn it over to her boyfriend, JJ (Casey Moss)? Thanks to his hidden camera, Rafe (Galen Gering) also gets some insight into what happened at the DiMera mansion and isn’t telling anyone about it.

Chad (Billy Flynn) gives Johnny (Carson Boatman) advice as he struggles with his feelings for his father. When Johnny and Sami have a tough conversation, we can’t help but wonder if it will change Johnny’s tune about EJ.

Kiriakis chaos heats up in Salem

It should surprise no one that Philip and Xander (Paul Telfer) make a power play for DiMera Enterprises amid the shooting chaos. Gabi flips out upon learning that she might be taking orders from the Kiriakis men.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) doubles down on lying to Xander. Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) blasts Sarah for lying, and he seems to have an impact because the guilt begins to get the best of her.

Later, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) has a heart-to-heart with Alex, forcing him to make another choice he may not like.

Other Salem happenings

Elsewhere in Salem, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) tries to figure out how she feels about Doug (Peyton Meyer) amid her frustration with Tate (Leo Howard). The tension with Holly causes Tate to lean on Sophia (Rachel Boyd).

Things go from bad to worse for Holly and Tate when the latter finds Doug hiding in Holly’s room.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) is also back on the scene. This time, it’s to ease Kate’s mind that the hit and run was just a random accident. Roman (Josh Taylor) and Rex worry about Kate after comparing notes on her behavior.

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Salem filled with drama and chaos?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.