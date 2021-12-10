Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Missing Philip, Ben and Ciara truth bomb and Sami shocks EJ

Victor and Kate make a tough choice about their son. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease lots of scheming, revelations, and lies that are out of control.

Next week the daytime drama takes a few hot button storylines to the next level as the holiday season approaches. One family reels from a tragedy, while another fights to save a loved one.

The fallout of Philip missing

News that Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is missing spreads throughout Salem. Belle (Martha Madison) searches for answers about the night Philip went MIA as the evidence against Brady (Eric Martsolf) mounts.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) unleashes her fury on Brady and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). The mama bear blasts Brady for murdering Philip and scolds Chloe for being a cheater.

Speaking of Chloe, she works with Brady to unlock the memories of that fateful night.

Before the week’s over, Victor (John Aniston) and Kate are forced to make a painful decision about Philip. All signs point to them declaring their son legally dead.

Meanwhile, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) demands answers from Rafe (Galen Gering), Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey), regarding why Philip’s killer isn’t in a jail cell. Another person pushing hard for Brady’s arrest is DA Trask (Tina Huang).

Eli and Lani both agree something’s not right in the case regarding missing Philip.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

MarDevil and the Weston’s

At the cabin, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) continue to fight over Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Back in Salem, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and John (Drake Hogestyn) finally realize the Weston’s are missing. John tracks them to the cabin, causing a showdown between John and Ben.

Luckily Shawn arrives in time to reveal Marlena’s possessed by the devil to Ciara and Ben. Ciara is horrified at the news, while Ben vows to protect his child from the devil.

MarDevil may be down, but she’s not out. She pulls yet another trick out of her hat to keep her evil plan on track.

What’s next for Sami, Lucas, Nicole and EJ?

Now that’s Sami’s (Alison Sweeney), EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) must face feelings for her. Susan (Stacy Haiduk) tries to get her son to open up about his love life. Not one to back down, Sami makes things more confusing for EJ when she plants a passionate kiss on him.

When Sami and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) cross paths, they get into another heated exchange. Sami’s not the only one Nicole is fighting with either. Nicole slaps Rafe after the two have a heated argument.

I love the way Days honoured Joseph Mascolo’s memory on the 5 year anniversary of his death by mentioning Stefano’s name. It’s the little things that matter so much to us fans. Thank you Ron and team ❤️ #Days #DOOL #DaysOfOurLives pic.twitter.com/zy8MExHucg — Kat M (@katm20105) December 10, 2021

Lucas still pines for Sami. Thanks to a little encouragement from Allie (Lindsay Arnold), Lucas vows to win Sami back from EJ.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) and Xander (Paul Telfer) run into Rex (Kyle Lowder), where Xander learns Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) never left Salem with Rex. The news leaves Xander confused, and Gwen scared she will lose her man.

All of this plus, A Very Salem Christmas drops on Peacock. Read when it airs and see the trailer here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.