Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena worries, Brady spirals, Chad’s surprise, and Connie plots

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease guilt, worry, and shocking twists hit Salem.

The news that John (Drake Hogestyn) is missing sends Marlena (Deidre Hall) into panic mode, especially after his latest move.

Paul (Christopher Sean) gets advice from Andrew (Colton Little) as he vows to find his father.

Salem will have a wedding next week, with Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) getting married.

The aftermath of Everett’s (Blake Berris) death and Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) lies take center stage next week.

That’s not all that’s happening, either, as Days of our Lives has plenty to keep fans entertained all week long.

Stefan’s guilt may ruin Connie’s plan

Crazy Connie (Julie Dove) continues to pull strings to avenge Li’s (Remington Hoffman) death and keep herself out of jail. Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) are her next targets.

Now that Connie knows Stefan cheated on Gabi with Ava (Tamara Braun), she plans to use it to get even with the couple. However, Stefan’s guilt gets the best of him, and he ponders coming clean with his wife.

Before the week ends, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) land on Connie’s radar, and we know that won’t be good for them.

Speaking of Gabi and Stefan, something sends her into a rage, forcing Stefan to calm her down before it’s too late.

Chad and Brady get quite a shock

Meanwhile, Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Chad’s (Billy Flynn) search for Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) leads them to help out a familiar face.

Things take an even more dramatic turn for Chad and Jack when they discover a woman following them and listening in on their conversation.

Back in Salem, Brady (Eric Martsolf) bonds with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) over being duped by Theresa. Brady continues on his downward spiral, which includes binge drinking with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

Things go from bad to worse for Brady when he catches Tate (Leo Howard) back in Salem.

More Days news

Reeling from the loss of Everett, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) finds comfort from Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). However, it’s Alex who Stephanie ends up leaning on as they once again become neighbors.

Jada (Elia Cantu) is on the receiving end of Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) wrath over finding out who stabbed Rafe (Galen Gering). It seems Paulina isn’t convinced Everett is the culprit, but Jada’s guilt over his death begins to cloud her judgment.

Elsewhere in Salem, Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) reunite. At the same time, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) faces off with Sophia (Madelyn Kientz), and Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets a job offer from Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.