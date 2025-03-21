Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena reminisces, Julie’s truth bomb, Kristen plots, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap tease a trip down memory lane that will leave fans feeling nostalgic.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) reminisce about John (Drake Hogestyn) as their search for him hits a snag.

Andrew (Colton Little) and Paul (Christopher Sean) join them on their search.

Andrew is on hand to help Steve, while Paul trades John stories with Marlena.

Days viewers can expect several flashbacks during the trips down memory lane.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Plenty of revenge plotting, drama, bombshells, and feuds are also taking over Days of our Lives.

Julie gets an earful

This week, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) saw Melinda (Tina Huang) wearing Alice’s (Frances Reid) necklace. Melinda finds herself in the hot seat over the necklace, and JJ (Casey Moss) won’t back down until he gets answers.

One person happy to spill the beans is Tate (Leo Howard), who shares information with Julie. All signs point to Tate telling Julie all about Doug (Peyton Meyer) because she has a heated exchange with him before the week ends.

Julie isn’t the only one laying into Doug. Holly (Ashley Puzemis) has a warning for him.

Speaking of Holly, Tate’s actions cause a rift in their relationship. After Holly rips into him over what he did, Tate leans on Sophia (Rachel Boyd).

The EJ factor

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is the latest person to be added to EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) enemies list. After what EJ did to her mother, Kristen plots her revenge against her brother, especially since we have no idea what happened with Rachel Blake (Roslyn Gentle).

Despite making everyone in Salem mad, EJ won’t stop his behavior. Ava (Tamara Braun) clashes with EJ, adding her to a list of suspects when EJ is eventually shot.

We know it’s coming and will likely lead into May sweeps.

The only person EJ cares about making amends with is Johnny (Carson Boatman). A desperate EJ tries to find a way to reconnect with his son, but Johnny wants no part of his father.

Other Salem happenings

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) pleads with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to continue to keep Philip’s (John-Paul Lavoisier) secret. Unfortunately, Stephanie doesn’t appear to listen because she spills a secret to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) that sends Philip and Sarah into panic mode.

When Xander (Paul Telfer) rips into Philip, is it because of his real secret or what Xander believes is the secret?

Kate (Lauren Koslow) makes a choice that will jeopardize her marriage to Roman (Josh Taylor). At the same time, Melinda warns Gabi (Cherie Jimenez), and Chad (Billy Flynn) learns new information about Cat (AnnaLynne McCord).

Who’s ready for another entertaining week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.