Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen meddles, Sarah’s lie exposed, Abigail plots, and teen agnst

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes tease the hit Peacock soap is shifting gears this fall.

Now that the Connie (Julie Dove) storyline has wrapped, Days is gearing up for November sweeps with a new focus.

Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) accident remains front and center as so many lives are torn apart because of that night.

Body and Soul is also taking center stage. With literally half of Salem involved, that storyline will have plenty of chaos.

Ahead of a sweeps month, the stakes for Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) to get Chad (Billy Flynn) to marry her become even higher.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Those storylines and so much more are going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Sarah and Kristen are desperate

The aftermath of Sarah lying about Brady (Eric Martsolf) and his arrest sends shockwaves throughout Salem.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) ignores Brady’s pleas not to help him as she schemes to save him. Before the week ends, she gets some information that will be very useful to both of them.

Meanwhile, Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) confronts Sarah about lying as she attempts to help Brady while covering her own tracks. Sarah doubles down on her lie to protect Xander (Paul Telfer) from himself.

Unfortunately for Sarah, Xander finds a new target for his rage, and this time, it’s Eric (Greg Vaughan) in the line of fire. Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) begs Xander to put his anger aside, but her words are ignored.

Body and Soul chaos

Everything is in disarray ahead of the first taping of Body and Soul.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Deidre Hall) diva war forces Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) to take action. When Bonnie gets bad news, we can only assume Hattie has won this round of their fight.

They aren’t the only people causing problems for Kate, Abe, and Leo (Greg Rikaart) as they try to get things ready for the first day of filming. Johnny (Carson Boatman) makes a demand about Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) love scene, only to be shut down by Kate.

Speaking of Johnny, he works overtime to make this right with Chanel. However, his going to Kate only makes Chanel even more angry with her husband.

Other Days happenings

Elsewhere in Salem, Abigail and Mark (Jonah Robinson) devise a scheme to dupe Chad while he gets a push from Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) to reunite Abigail with her children.

After his fight with Holly (Ashley Puzemis), Tate (Leo Howard) turns to Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) for comfort. Sophia taunts Holly about getting closer to Tate amid their rift.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex continue to grow closer despite her reservations.

Plus, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) files charges against Stefan (Brandon Barash), and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) gets a shoulder to lean on from Rafe (Galen Gering).

It’s another don’t-miss week of craziness on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.