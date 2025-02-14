Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen and EJ plot, Belle gets a clue, new romances, and new allies

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that things are moving full steam ahead in Salem.

February sweeps hits the halfway point next week, and Days isn’t letting up on the gas for the rest of the month.

This week brought the end of Body and Soul, allowing the show to return to its roots.

That includes new romances and alliances leading to several twists and turns on the daytime drama.

One twist we saw coming a mile away is Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) adopting Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia’s (Rachel Boyd) baby, which, based on the Friday cliffhanger, is happening.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Kristen and EJ have big problems

When the real Rafe (Galen Gering) pleads for his freedom, we can assume he meets Rachel Blake (Roslyn Gentle), aka Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) mother.

Meanwhile, Kristen turns to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) after she gets backed into a corner—the DiMera siblings scheme to keep their dirty little Aremid secret.

Things go from bad to worse for EJ after Belle (Martha Madison) has an awkward run-in with Arnold (Galen Gering). Belle shares her thoughts with EJ, putting him on high alert.

The walls close in on Kristen, too, thanks to Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) getting a location on Ava (Tamara Braun).

New romances and new alliances hit Salem

After what Rafe did to Jada (Elia Cantu), she leans on Shawn (Brandon Beemer) as they vow to clear her name. They get dangerously close to crossing the line as Shawn comforts Jada after some bad news.

Over with Belle and EJ, they try to define their current relationship, but she sets a trap for him that could end whatever they are doing.

Javi (Al Calderon) gives Jada new insight, ending with her and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) teaming up to find answers. Speaking of new alliances, Doug (Peyton Meyer) takes JJ (Casey Moss) into his confidence.

Other Days tidbits

Valentine’s Day is still happening in Salem, with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) bonding. At the same time, Xander (Paul Telfer) proves to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) that he’s still a romantic.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Javi use the holiday to celebrate their rekindled romance, and Tate and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) have sex.

Elsewhere in Salem, Steve has some concerns that he addresses with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and EJ tries to pull a fast one on Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Plus, Kate (Lauren Koslow) can’t hide her worry about Philip’s (John-Paul Lavoisier) latest plan.

It’s another exciting week in Salem. Tune in daily to catch all the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.