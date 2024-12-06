Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Julie’s bad news, Hope meddles, Kate and EJ clash, and danger looms

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease the aftermath of Doug’s (Bill Hayes) death, danger, and more Salem drama.

This week was devoted to Doug’s passing, with family coming from near and far to be there for Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and honor a great man.

The funeral also introduced a new storyline with Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer), who immediately stole Alice’s (Frances Reid) necklace.

When Julie gets bad news from Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) next week, we are sure it has to do with the new Doug and his shady ways.

Meanwhile, things take a turn for Chad (Billy Flynn) and Cat’s (AnnaLynne McCord) quest to dupe Clyde (James Read).

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s not all, either. Tensions mount, new feuds are born, and more nostalgia takes over Days of Our Lives.

Danger finds Gabi, JJ, Chad, and Cat

It should surprise no one that Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) end up in grave danger trying to pose as Cat and Chad. Clyde is always a step ahead, sending the plan into chaos.

After Clyde makes his demands, Cat turns to Chad for comfort while JJ rushes to save Gabi. Unfortunately, this only puts them in more danger, but they refuse to abandon their goal.

Back with Chad and Cat, they finally face Clyde, but will they get the answers they want?

It sounds like Cat does because Aaron (Louis Tomeo) learns the truth about his mother before the week ends.

Kate and Hope are all about meddling

Although Hope worries about her new nephew, she finds time to help Steve (Stephen Nichols), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Roman (Josh Taylor) squash some beef. This leads Kayla and Steve to take a trip down memory lane.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) learns of EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) plan to run Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) out of town. Kate steps in to keep Joy around, which results in her and EJ facing off.

The drama involving Joy also causes friction between Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Johnny (Carson Boatman), which raises Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) suspicions.

More Salem chaos

Leo (Greg Rikaart) makes progress with Javi (Al Calderon) thanks to some help from Marlena (Deidre Hall), while Rafe (Galen Gering) has news that leaves Jada (Elia Cantu) worried about him.

On the romance front, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Ava (Tamara Braun) grow closer. Unfortunately for Ava and Brady, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is on hand to stir the pot for them like only she can.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander (Paul Telfer) gets support from Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) as he prepares to battle Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) in court. Speaking of Philip, he works overtime to hide his guilt from Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Who’s ready for another drama-filled week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.