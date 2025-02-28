Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: John is missing, Philip and Xander plot, desperate Kristen, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap reveal it’s the beginning of the end for John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

The death of Drake last fall sent shockwaves through the soap world.

Days fans have been wondering how and when John’s death would rock Salem for months.

Sadly, the time has come for the story to start with Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) learning that the ISA can’t find John.

Brady fears the worst for his father as Marlena enlists Steve (Stephen Nichols) to help her discover how John just vanished.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The storyline involving John will last throughout May sweeps, with John’s funeral and a tribute to Drake airing in early June.

Jada and Kristen deal with their choices

This week, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) played Brady like a fiddle, using Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) as her pawn. Next week, Kristen bullies her mom, Rachel Blake (Roslyn Gentle), into making a promise she doesn’t want to keep.

When she’s not trying to save her own hide, Kristen gets an earful from Ava (Tamara Braun) and Belle (Martha Madison). Speaking of Ava, she and Brady are forced to deal with their feelings after what Brady asked of her.

Jada (Elia Cantu) can’t escape her guilt of cheating on Rafe (Galen Gering) with Shawn (Brandon Beemer). One way Jada deals with her guilt is by trying to get Rafe’s memory back.

Philip and Xander work together for once

In a move that Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) wholeheartedly disagrees with, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) scheme to take over DiMera.

The two men enlist Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Li’s (Remington Hoffman) dad, Wei Shin (Clyde Kusatsu), to help with their plan. Philip and Xander also begin to make some rather interesting hiring choices at Titan, and their actions do not go unnoticed.

Sarah doesn’t just have a Xander and Philip problem; she also has a Stephanie (Abigail Klein) problem. The ladies clash, and all signs point to it being related to what Xander and Philip are doing.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) has issues with the ladies. First, he has an awkward run-in with Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins). Then, Alex jumps to the wrong conclusion about Stephanie.

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) sets Doug (Peyton Meyer) straight on their friendship but also butts heads with Tate (Leo Howard) over the newest Salem hunk.

Meanwhile, plans for Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) to adopt Tate and Sophia’s (Rachel Boyd) baby go awry after a warning leaves them all shaken.

Plus, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) spar in a heated exchange that Days of our Lives fans won’t want to miss.

It’s another must-see week in Salem as the journey to say goodbye to John Black begins. Grab those tissues because you are going to need them.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.