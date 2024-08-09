Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jennifer returns, missing Sarah, and Brady’s crime scene escape

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease fans are in for one rollercoaster ride of a week.

Jennifer returns to Salem amid all the “Is the new mystery woman (AnnaLynne McCord) really Abigail (Marci Miller).” or not drama.

However, this is not the highly anticipated return of Melissa Reeves, which we know is on the horizon.

Instead, Cady McClain will play Jennifer as she barrels into town to find out if her daughter is alive.

Speaking of Abigail, Chad (Billy Flynn) takes drastic measures to jog the mystery woman’s memory.

DNA results on the mystery woman will be revealed before the week is over, but this is Salem, so that doesn’t mean they are accurate.

Let’s see what else is happening on Days of our Lives next week.

Crime scene chaos and a missing person hit Salem

Nothing good can come of Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) getting together for boozy hookups. That’s proven when they give into their dark sides, leading Fiona to help drunken Brady flee from a crime scene.

While Brady tries to piece together the events of his blackout, Fiona works overtime to protect them from the disastrous event.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) enjoy a brief honeymoon and wedding bliss. Unfortunately, it doesn’t last long as Sarah goes missing, and Xander frantically searches for his wife.

All bets are on Brady and Fiona having everything to do with Sarah suddenly being MIA.

Guilt and desperation are the name of the game in Salem

Stefan (Brandon Barash) can’t shake the guilt he feels over cheating on Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) with Ava (Tamara Braun). Even though he and Ava agree to keep quiet, Stefan still struggles.

However, the dilemma may be out of Stefan’s hands because Gabi lays into Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). It sounds like Gabi crosses a line with Kristen that could force the latter to expose the cheating truth.

Meanwhile, Leo (Greg Rikaart) bonds with Hattie (Deidre Hall), thinking she’s Marlena (Deidre Hall). The more time they spend together, the more questions arise from Leo, as Hattie has fun with him.

Other Salem tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena gets a morning shock thanks to Kristen’s unexpected visit with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) looking for Brady.

Working on Body and Soul has Kate (Lauren Koslow) stressed to the max, but lucky for her, she has Roman (Josh Taylor) to vent to.

One duo not stressed about Body and Soul is Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Johnny (Carson Boatman), who find common ground working on the soap.

Plus, Melinda (Tina Huang) works to convince Ava that Connie (Julie Dove) is a fraud, and Jada (Elia Cantu) has news for Paulina (Jackée Harry) about the Rafe (Galen Gering) stabbing investigation.

So much is happening on the hit Peacock soap. Be sure to tune in so you don’t miss a moment of the juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.