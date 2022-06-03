Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Jan and Marlena clash, Leo’s busted, and Lucas gets a shocking offer

Plans go awry on Days of our Lives next week. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal as the temperature rises outside, things are heating up in Salem.

After a super short week this week gave Days fans only two brand-new episodes of the daytime drama, the show is pulling out all the stops. Ahead of the summer season, things are drastically changing in Salem, with dynamics that will have a lasting impact.

Leo and Gwen are in the hot seat

Best buddies Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) continue to plot their revenge on those who have wronged them. However, they are both going to learn things don’t always go according to plan.

In true Leo fashion, he finds himself in a very awkward position when Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail’s (Marci Miller) son Thomas (Cary Christopher) catches him snooping at the DiMera mansion. Thomas finds Leo’s special hiding place and prompts the con artist to think on his feet.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) also proves to be a problem for Leo, who gets a stern warning from the Kiriakis heir.

Over with Gwen, she has to face the music again. This time it’s Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) who puts Gwen on notice for the part she played in keeping Sarah away from Xander (Paul Telfer). The moment will be a must-see for sure.

The Jan factor

Jan (Heather Lindell) has been putting her best deception foot forward to get Shawn (Brandon Beemer) all to herself. This week she enlisted Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) help as a shrink, much to the dismay of John (Drake Hogestyn).

Next week Jan goes off the rails on Marlena when the shrink’s words hit too close to home. After the heated exchange, Jan works overtime to bond with Shawn as they worry about their unborn child.

Other Salem tidbits

Always one to get the first scoop on a story, Abigail’s latest investigative piece gives Chad bad vibes. Chad’s worry for his wife could prove founded by the end of the week as he stumbles upon a shocking discovery.

The Days of our Lives rumor mill has been buzzing that Marci is exiting the role of Abigail and that the character will be gruesomely killed off the show. Could it be that Chad finds his dead wife’s body?

Meanwhile, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) gets an intriguing offer from Clyde (James Read) that involves a mission to take down their common enemy, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Plus, Chanel (Raven Bowens) struggles with her feelings for Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit daytime drama!

