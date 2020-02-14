Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gabi’s life explodes, Doug reminisces, and Will is conflicted

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease that one life is blown apart, one life is lost, one Salem resident reflects on his life, and another is conflicted.

Valentine’s Day is being celebrated, but not everyone is enjoying the day dedicated to love. One couple’s love is torn apart, while a former couple remembers what Valentine’s Day used to mean.

The fallout of Gabi and Eli’s wedding

Gabi (Camila Banus) makes a stunning admission during her wedding to Eli (Lamon Archey). Viewers know she is holding Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life in the palm of her hand thanks to her pacemaker app.

Not long after Gabi drops a truth bomb, Lani (Sal Stowers) crashes the wedding, and Julie collapses. The two actions likely mean Gabi finally comes clean about her blackmail. Plus, her brother Rafe (Galen Gering) arrests Gabi, and by the end of the week, life for the schemer is looking pretty bleak.

Lani will try to explain her actions to Eli, who is not going to listen. He has had two weddings in over a year blow up in his face because the two women he intended to marry lied to him. It is going to take Eli awhile to get over the betrayals.

Doug takes a trip down memory lane

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) learns some sad news about a beloved family member. The unexpected Horton family news causes Doug (Bill Hayes) to reminisce about his life in Salem with Julie. The extraordinary story is to honor Bill’s 50th anniversary on the NBC daytime drama.

Rumors have been swirling the devastating news has to do with JJ (Casey Moss). It was revealed earlier this month the actor and character would dramatically be leaving the canvas during February Sweeps.

Will struggles with the truth

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) remember Valentine’s Day one year ago when they were together. They each separately recall the special day. It will cause Will to speak with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) about the night Adrienne (Judi Evans) died.

Sonny begins to wonder why Will has not filed the divorce papers. He is unaware his husband is an innocent man and struggling with revealing the truth. Can Will find a way to come clean to Sonny and not hurt Maggie?

Baby Mickey, Kayla, and Ben face life changes

A donor for baby Mickey is found. The person who can help shocks Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Time is up for Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) when Rafe finds them. The good cop arrests Ben, despite Ciara’s pleas.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is shocked by “Steve’s” (Stephen Nichols) revelation. Does “Steve” tell her that he is Stefano, or does he continue to dupe Kayla and express his love for her?

Rafe and Justin (Wally Kurth) look for a missing Kayla. Can they stop “Steve” from causing more harm to her?

It is going to be a week full of complications, life-changing events, a little romance, and time for reflections. Make sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of the soap opera is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.