Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Finding Sarah and Kristen, Johnny crushes Chanel, and EJ’s trial

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease drama, chaos, and lies explode all over Salem.

The new year is in full swing, and Days has big things in store for fans leading up to the two-week winter Olympic hiatus in February. Days of our Lives viewers can expect a shocking return, broken hearts, romance, and more devil drama.

Johnny breaks Chanel’s heart

After Johnny (Carson Boatman) blows up their wedding reception, Chanel (Raven Bowens) is left crushed by his actions. Mama Bear Paulina (Jackée Harry) intervenes to protect her daughter but gets the scare of her life thanks to JonDevil.

Chanel turns to her bestie Allie (Lindsay Arnold) for comfort as her marriage implodes. The situation with Chanel forces Allie to lie to Tripp (Lucas Adams) about her true feelings.

Meanwhile, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) gets a shocking offer from Johnny, which can only mean the devil makes another move of destruction.

EJ heads to court

Determined to prove he didn’t kidnap Sami (Alison Sweeney), EJ asks Belle (Martha Madison) to take his case. It looks like his plea works, too, because as EJ’s trial begins, Belle comes through for him.

EJ isn’t the only one making shocking decisions. Chad (Billy Flynn) stuns Kate (Lauren Koslow) when he announces he’s had a change of heart and will tell the truth at EJ’s trial. Unfortunately for Chad, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) returns to Salem just in time to put a wrench in his plans.

Yes, Days fans can expect EJ’s trial to be nothing short of a three-ring circus.

The search for Kristen and Sarah

Two VIP Salem residents are missing, and the search is on for both of them. In Italy, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) go undercover to find Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Abigail (Marci Miller) gets a lead on Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and wastes no time filling Xander (Paul Telfer) in on it. The news doesn’t sit well with Gwen (Emily O’Brien), who seeks out Ava (Tamara Braun) for advice regarding the situation.

It turns out Ava has a secret she needs help with too. When Gwen and Ava put their heads together to scheme to help each other, it can only mean trouble is brewing.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) struggle with a decision about their unborn child, while Rafe (Galen Gering) gets some unexpected news at work. Plus, Tripp works to figure out what’s wrong with Susan (Stacy Haiduk) and Chole’s (Nadia Bjorlin) mom Nancy (Patrika Darbo), who drops a bombshell during her surprise visit.

Oh, what a week it’s going to be in Salem!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.