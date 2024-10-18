Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Fake Abigail fallout, Xander’s risky move, and Johnny gets a clue

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease it’s all about the aftermath in Salem.

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) and fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) were exposed this week.

The fallout of those two storylines, and Johnny (Carson Boatman) thinking Chanel (Raven Bowens) cheated with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), will be front and center on the daytime drama.

Body and Soul takes up a lot of time on Days next week, including a new face in the form of Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) younger sister, Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins).

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) returns to town to try to make her youngest daughter a star through the fake soap.

That’s not all going down on Days of our Lives as the show gears up for November sweeps.

Picking up the pieces of Sarah’s hit-and-run

In true Xander (Paul Telfer) fashion, he goes from one mess to another. Since Brady (Eric Martsolf) is a free man now, but not because of Xander or Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) ups her price for Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) serum.

Kristen wants Titan in exchange for giving Sarah the chance to walk again. It’s a deal Xander takes, but everything changes when Sarah and Justin (Wally Kurth) are thrown into the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Sarah begs Brady for forgiveness while EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) puts the screws on Fiona.

Johnny learns the truth as Body and Soul chaos erupts

When Chanel lies to Johnny, he assumes the worst, especially after he catches her and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) with their heads together. Marlena (Deidre Hall) has a run-in with Johnny, which leaves her worried.

The DiMera heir eats crow after learning Chanel and Alex are planning his birthday party. However, the surprise does little to squash Johnny’s jealousy as more trouble is brewing for the couple.

Alex and Chanel’s sex scene looms, and Leo (Greg Rikaart) spices up the scenes even more, much to the dismay of Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Paulina (Jackée Harry). In fact, after reading the scenes, Paulina blames Abe (James Reynolds) for causing friction between Johnny and Chanel.

Tension mounts on set because of the impending love scene, and Kate (Lauren Koslow) suddenly fires Stephanie. Kate’s choice leads Alex to revolt and seek advice from Justin as he rethinks his career choice.

The drama has Leo freaking out to Bonnie (Judi Evans) that Hattie’s (Deidre Hall) curse is the real deal.

Fake Abigail fallout and more Days drama

The news that fake Abigail duped him sends Chad (Billy Flynn) into a downward spiral. Fake Abigail and Mark (Jonah Robinson) face the music for their actions while trying to keep Clyde (James Read) from harming their mom.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kristen meddles in Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi’s (Cherie Jimenez) relationship, urging them not to give up. It seems to work, too, because Gabi begins to have second thoughts.

So much is happening on Days of our Lives that it’s hard to keep track. Make sure to tune in daily so you don’t miss a moment of the drama and fun.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.