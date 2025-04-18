Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ wakes up, Shawn’s Bo news, destructive Xander, and love bombs

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes tease that the hit Peacock soap is gearing up for May sweeps.

The week also brings a writing change as the final episode of Ron Carlivati’s writing regime airs.

Episodes from new head writers Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford start airing, kicking off their shift to get back to Days’ roots.

One way they are doing that is by bringing back Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) gets a positive update on his father, which is the beginning of the supercouple’s return home.

Although we are so ready to see Bope back, plenty is happening on Days of our Lives next week to keep us entertained until then.

Xander’s on the warpath

This week, Vivian (Louise Sorel) spilled all to Xander (Paul Telfer) about Philip’s (John-Paul Lavoisier) forged letter from Victor (John Aniston).

As Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) learn, the fallout of the truth has Xander in fighting mode. Following their confrontation with Xander, Stephanie and Alex question their decision.

Philip finds himself on the receiving end of his brother’s wrath again. Xander demands more answers, including who knew his dirty little secret.

Watching Xander go off the rails forces Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to have a heart-to-heart with her son-in-law. Maggie cares about Xander, but she’s always worried that Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) part in this will come out.

EJ wakes up

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) returns to Salem next week to visit a comatose EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel). The visit seems to do him good because soon after, EJ wakes up.

The news that EJ is awake leaves Johnny (Carson Boatman) with mixed feelings about seeing him. Johnny also begins to doubt himself in light of his family drama.

Meanwhile, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) visits her brother and quickly notices something isn’t quite right. Belle (Martha Madison) also rushes to EJ’s bedside, spilling her feelings.

Relationship chaos explodes in Salem

Elsewhere in Salem, the fundraiser for the hospital has Chad (Billy Flynn) seeing Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) in a whole new light. After watching Cat with Charlotte (Olivia and Oakley Rondou) and Thomas (Cary Christopher), Chad can’t hide his feelings for her.

Meanwhile, JJ (Casey Moss) tries to smooth things over with Gabi (Cherie Jimenez). In true Gabi fashion, she’s not going to simply forgive and forget that JJ accused her of shooting EJ.

Plus, Philip and Belle make a promise to each other, Kate (Lauren Koslow) gives Rex (Kyle Lowder) a lecture, and Tate (Leo Howard) bonds with Sophia (Rachel Boyd) to take his mind off Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

It’s another must-see week in Salem, so make sure to tune in daily!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.