Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ spirals, Nicole lurks, suspicious Sarah, and Salem Thanksgiving

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that Thanksgiving is anything but happy in Salem.

There’s good news for Days fans who are used to the show being preempted around the holidays.

The move to Peacock means the hit daytime drama will air daily, including Thanksgiving.

That’s right, while other soap operas are off for a long weekend, it will be business as usual for Days of our Lives and the good people of Salem.

Speaking of Thanksgiving in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) asks Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to join him for the holiday as their second date.

Plus, Rafe (Galen Gering) hosts an unusual Thanksgiving dinner with Li (Remington Hoffman) and Gabi (Camila Banus).

The aftermath of Jada’s pregnancy

Next week, a good portion will be devoted to the fallout of Jada’s (Elia Canta) surprise pregnancy. Despite wanting to keep the news quiet until she makes a decision, Jada does find someone to lean on during this time.

When Eric (Greg Vaughan) drops a bombshell on Roman (Josh Taylor), it’s a safe bet he reveals Jada’s having his baby.

Meanwhile, after a rough run-in with Rafe, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) finds herself listening in on a private yet intense conversation between Jada and Eric. Nicole’s eavesdropping leads her to have it out with Jada over the latter’s intentions regarding Eric and the baby.

EJ heads down a dark path

A shocking twist has EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) and Ava (Tamara Braun) questioning what they have done. That doesn’t stop Ava from moving forward and leaving EJ completely blindsided.

Could it be that Ava does something to harm Susan (Stacy Haiduk)?

Whatever it is, Marlena (Deidre Hall) finds herself being a shoulder for EJ to cry on before the week’s over. Things get worse for EJ as recent events put him on a downward spiral, just as he finds himself in Rafe’s crosshairs.

The pain isn’t over for EJ either, as Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) are in serious danger after Li orders Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) to deal with them in a specific manner.

Xander’s got a guilty conscious

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex and Justin (Wally Kurth) save Bonnie (Judi Evans) just in the nick of time. Over with Xander (Paul Telfer), he’s forced to take another dangerous assignment that begins to take a toll on his marriage to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Xander’s bizarre behavior has Sarah on high alert. She questions if he did return to his criminal ways. Sarah has a right to worry, too, because Xander turns to Gwen to help ease his guilt, and that’s not going to turn out well for all parties involved.

The Days family lost a beloved member in John Aniston this week. Click here to see some of the tributes to the talented actor.

